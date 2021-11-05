Maple Grove boys soccer makes history with win in Class C Far West Regional

An early Maple Grove lead turned into a back-and-forth thriller, but strong defensive play and key saves lifted the Red Dragons' boys soccer team over Section V’s Keshequa, 4-3, after two overtimes and a sudden death penalty kick session in the Class C Far West Regional on Friday at Williamsville South High School.

It was the first time a Maple Grove soccer team – boys or girls – advanced to the next round of the NYSPHSAA tournament.

“The feeling is indescribable,” coach Cara Abbey said after the game. “Before the game, I told these boys that no Maple Grove team has made it this far, but not anymore. Tonight, we make history.”

Junior Eli Moore paced Maple Grove (16-2) with two goals on breakaways, one in each half. Alex MacCallum scored the Dragons’ third goal on a penalty kick to open the second half. Paxton Faulk netted what would be the game-winning goal in the penalty kick period.

But the real star of the night was goalkeeper Andrew Auer, whose numerous difficult saves preserved Maple Grove’s chance to win through two overtime periods and into the penalty kick period. He said he couldn’t dwell on Keshequa’s comeback even as the Indians erased an early 3-0 lead.