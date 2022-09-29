Making of Canisius vs. Lancaster: Is it the start of more large school public vs. private games?

For years, Lancaster football coach Eric Rupp would have conversations with former Canisius football coach Rich Robbins about a game between the two storied programs. They’d envision it, and would want to make it a reality, until scheduling made it a difficult task.

"The reality is our schedule never allowed it," Rupp said.

Lancaster had games against the other six Class AA teams, but when two teams dropped to Class A, Lancaster had openings on its schedule, and Rupp and former Crusaders interim coach Bryan Gorman agreed in December to a 2022 game.

“This is something that us and Canisius have been talking about since I’ve been the head coach, so that’s seven years in the making,” said Rupp, who also is the school's athletic director. “Our thinking was, it’s an opportunity for us to play against a really good program and better prepare us for our ultimate goal, which is to bring a state championship to Lancaster.”

The matchup marks a rare football faceoff between a large public school and a private school. Canisius hasn't played a traditional Western New York large public school since 2016 against Lockport. (Canisius and Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences played in Week 3; Maritime moved to A3 this season.)

Once both sides were comfortable with the agreement, the game was announced via press release Jan. 26, emphasizing how big Friday's 7 p.m. showdown is at Lancaster's Foyle Kling Field.

“He [Rupp] asked if we’re interested in playing and I said, ‘Absolutely,’ ” Canisius Athletic Director Jim Mauro said. “They’re a terrific team and I think we’ve got a pretty good program. It’s always a good thing when you’re able to get together and have a little bit of competition. I think it’s good for both teams and helps them in the long run.”

Lancaster (4-0) is third in The Buffalo News’ large school’s poll and Canisius (3-1) is fourth. Mauro is hoping this game leads to the Crusaders facing more nearby schools in nonleague games to reduce travel and costs. As is typical for Monsignor Martin teams, Canisius has had to travel out of the area for games, with stops in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rochester. The Crusaders have another trip to Ohio and another to Pennsylvania remaining on their schedule.

“We’ve had to travel to a lot of places to get games,” Mauro said. “I don’t think in some regards it’s quite necessary. I think teams may have openings here or there. Personally, my own opinion, public schools aren’t playing for the same thing we are. Now, if coaches, whether public or private, get too hung up on the poll and things like that on a weekly basis, then maybe you try to watch whom you play, so to speak. We want to play a good level.”

The closest game Canisius could schedule, distance wise, would be against Bennett, the reigning New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA finalist. Buffalo Public School athletic director Michael House and Mauro said both sides attempted to schedule a Canisius vs. Bennett matchup during the 2021 season, but talks fizzled for different reasons. Bennett played St. Joe's in 2018 and 2019.

“We always want to look at our strength of schedule and build out a schedule that’s going to be in the best interest of our students and program and help support competitiveness,” House said.

Current Canisius coach Kraig Kurzanski, a former public school football coach at Williamsville South, has been on both sides of the public vs. private debate. He was part of three such games in 15 seasons with the Billies. He said when the top teams play each other, regardless of league, it’s a boon for everyone.

“I think it’s good for Buffalo football,” Kurzanski said. “I would hope that these games make us all better in the long run. We get more recruiting in our area that comes from these types of games. If that happens and we put out a good product and people come to watch us, that grows football in our area. That’s why I love these games. I’m very thankful for Eric being willing to play us and us not having to travel.”

Kurzanski finds it “funny” that public vs. private football matchups aren’t more common among the big schools in football, as he believes they are in other sports. He sees the humor because he knows why it doesn't happen.

“It’s simple, they believe that we recruit their kids,” Kurzanski said. “That’s a game a lot of coaches think is a recruiting tool for the Catholic schools. I would say the opposite. If you play a Catholic school and beat them, why would I lose my kid to a Catholic school if my program is solid? That’s how I always felt when I was a public school coach and I feel the same way working at a private school.”

Canisius coach Kraig Kurzanski talking to his team after its St. Joe’s win.“We get a team that called us out. Lancaster said, ‘Canisius, why don’t you play us?’ Well I guess we’re coming on Friday night.” - Kurzanski. pic.twitter.com/nVTeFrnNTu — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) September 24, 2022

Recruiting may be a fear of a few programs, but that hasn't stopped WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, the reigning three-time Class B sectional champions, from scheduling games against a private school. The Falcons are the only Buffalo area public school to play the Crusaders three of the last four seasons.

In athletics, it’s preached that you’re only as good as your competition, so why not face the best?

“I’m a firm believer in putting your kids in adverse situations,” Rupp said. “You’ll see what you’re really made of when you’re going to face some adversity. Certainly, when you play a Monsignor Martin team, they have some talented players, and I think it’s helpful and going to pay off dividends down the road.”

Ideally, Kurzanski would want to keep his team as local as possible and credits Lancaster and Maritime for making the matchups happen.

“Thank you, Lancaster,” Kuzanski said. “They feel very solid with their program and think they can beat us or else they wouldn’t have scheduled the game. I was just happy people like Eric are willing to do that, the same with Maritime. I’m happy when local schools want to schedule us because that creates a good local game that people want to see and it’s usually between two good teams.”

Meetings between the region's small public and private schools are common, but since 2010, this will be the 22nd public vs. private large school nonleague football game. Those meetings are more rare when they involve Erie County suburban schools. Sweet Home played St. Joe's last season, but the previous game was in 2015 when Kurzanski and Williamsville South played St. Francis in 2015.

As for what’s next after the game, Rupp says he isn’t “opposed” to more Monsignor Martin matchups in the future. Kurzanski said he would like to see Canisius complete the Class AA circuit, and play the notable teams in that division.

“Places like Bennett, Lancaster and Orchard Park, should be playing us because they tend to be good every year,” Kurzanski said.