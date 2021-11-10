Magnificent moment: Seven St. Mary's girls sign Division I letters of intent

If a school has at least one Division I athlete taking pen to paper during the non-football NCAA signing period in November, that itself is quite the festive experience.
While one is an achievement, seven Division I athletes in one graduating class can be considered a magnificent feat.
Here are some members of the Class of 2022 who are heading to college and playing sports.
That’s something teeny, tiny St. Mary’s of Lancaster with a senior class of roughly 110 – including just 55 girls – pulled off. The Lancers rightfully celebrated the feats of girls soccer stars Shae O’Rourke, Gabriella Gambino and Charlotte Pawli, girls basketball standout Shay Ciezki, softball’s Isabella Farina and Lily Lauck and girls volleyball libero Jordan Hummel on Wednesday afternoon.
Each signed her letter of intent at an individual table with her college choice as a backdrop set up in the school’s Gus Galasso Auditorium before family, teammates and friends. They posed for countless pictures. They basked in the limelight. They munched on pizza and wings. They had a blast.
O’Rourke, the USA Today Female Athlete of the Year and state Gatorade Player of the Year and all-time leading scorer in Lancers’ history, is heading to South Carolina after verbally committing to the school before her junior season. Gambino is heading to Clemson, while Pawli takes the I-90 East to University of Albany.
O'Rourke scored three goals in limited action against Monsignor Martin Athletic Association rival Sacred Heart to eclipse 300 career points.
Ciezki, the three-time All-Western New York first team basketball selection who needs 407 points to become St. Mary’s all-time leading scorer, is officially heading to State College, Pa., to attend Penn State. She verballed in early September after visiting the school.
Farina is heading to University of Houston. Lauck is staying closer to home and inked a deal with University at Buffalo. Hummel is heading to Davidson.
In addition to excelling on the field, all are standouts academically and members of the National Honor Society.
“It’s a really special day for us,” St. Mary’s President Kevin Kelleher said. “Each one of these girls is better than the next. They’re fantastic in the community, in the classroom. Obviously on their preferred athletic on the field. They’re just amazing with the youth and everything we do at St. Mary’s High School. We’ve been blessed to have them for four years.”
While several schools in the area, including Canisius and Orchard Park, held ceremonies during the first day of the signing period, not every athlete at those schools was heading to a Division I program.
Ciezki, the three-time first team All-Western New York selection from St. Mary’s of Lancaster, announced via Twitter late Friday night that she will play college basketball at Penn State.
And then there’s St. Mary’s, where roughly 1 in 8 female students earned the Division I dream, with four playing for big-time programs in their respective sport. The thrilling three of Ciezki, O’Rourke and Gambino are heading to schools in the Big 10, Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.
“It’s a major accomplishment for all of us,” Ciezki said. “For St. Mary’s to produce seven girls who are going Division I, it shows how great of a school St. Mary’s really is and the power of our athletics. It’s awesome and I’m so proud of all the girls who signed today.”
While a Division I scholarship to any of the more than 300 schools in the country is special, what happened at St. Mary's is on another level, considering three of the seven signed with schools in a Power Five conference. While Houston is not in a Power Five conference, it is a warm-weather environment school that’s a perennial NCAA Tournament qualifier.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for all the girls,” Farina said. “I hope it just paves the way for the younger girls to know they can achieve these dreams and that they can come true for them and not just for us and then it’ll kind of carry through to the younger grades.”
Nardin Academy has six girls who signed Division I letters. They are Lauren Bauer (Boston College, crew), Lara Beecher (Vermont, ice hockey), Maran Kingsley (Cornell, soccer), Haley McMullen (Tennessee, crew), Julianna Verni (Purdue, softball) and Natalie Weber (San Diego, crew).
Stephenson's moment
Basketball star and Howard University-bound Madison Stephenson headlined a signing day at Orchard Park that included nine others.
“It was amazing,” Stephenson said. “I had all my friends and family surrounding me. It’s awesome to officially be a Bison.”
OP student-athletes who committed to Division I, II or III or JUCO schools are as follows: Sean Becker (SUNY Brockport, baseball), Emily Brock (Medaille College, bowling), Madalyn Covelli, (Cornell, softball), Patrick Evans (NCCC, baseball), Miles Haak (SUNY Canton, soccer), Olivia Lucidi (Gardner-Webb, lacrosse), Brady McGowan (Alfred, lacrosse), Grace Schmelzinger (Colgate, field hockey) and Joshua Stegner (Loyola University Maryland, swimming).
“For me, right now, the clock in my head is when am I able to go to college,” Stephenson said. “To be able to be part of something so huge as Howard, it’s just nice to know I’m part of something so huge, and not just the basketball aspect, but the community as a whole.”
Canisius' great eight
First-team All-Catholic lacrosse star Walker Popko headlines the list of Canisius High School student-athletes to commit to colleges. Popko is an attackman heading downstate to nationally ranked Stony Brook.
“I really loved the coaches and the atmosphere,’ he said. “I have family that lives down there, too, so it really seems like the best fit.”
Victor Mazzarra (Albany, baseball), Drew Podlas (Canisius College, baseball), Ryan Spiesz (Mercyhurst, lacrosse), Will Dunn (John Carroll, lacrosse), Billy Paladino (John Carroll, lacrosse), Tommy Lynch (SUNY Cortland, baseball) and Matt Woyksnar (Iona, swimming) were other Canisius commitments.
Odds and ends
– Ex-Lewiston-Porter star and Niagara Falls Wolverine Roddy Gayle officially signed with Ohio State.
– West Seneca East’s Hailey Cenname (softball) and Natalie Weissman (diving) are heading to Niagara and Youngstown State, respectively.