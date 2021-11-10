Magnificent moment: Seven St. Mary's girls sign Division I letters of intent

Farina is heading to University of Houston. Lauck is staying closer to home and inked a deal with University at Buffalo. Hummel is heading to Davidson.

In addition to excelling on the field, all are standouts academically and members of the National Honor Society.

“It’s a really special day for us,” St. Mary’s President Kevin Kelleher said. “Each one of these girls is better than the next. They’re fantastic in the community, in the classroom. Obviously on their preferred athletic on the field. They’re just amazing with the youth and everything we do at St. Mary’s High School. We’ve been blessed to have them for four years.”

While several schools in the area, including Canisius and Orchard Park, held ceremonies during the first day of the signing period, not every athlete at those schools was heading to a Division I program.

St. Mary's basketball star Shay Ciezki follows her heart in committing to Penn State Ciezki, the three-time first team All-Western New York selection from St. Mary’s of Lancaster, announced via Twitter late Friday night that she will play college basketball at Penn State.

And then there’s St. Mary’s, where roughly 1 in 8 female students earned the Division I dream, with four playing for big-time programs in their respective sport. The thrilling three of Ciezki, O’Rourke and Gambino are heading to schools in the Big 10, Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.