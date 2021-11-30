Madi Balk's hard work pays off with scholarship to Florida State

Lancaster softball pitcher Madi Balk could have pouted when she learned that a forearm injury would force her to shut down for eight weeks last summer, a key recruiting period in advance of her senior year.

Instead, she went to work to strengthen her core and her leg, stayed as engaged as possible with her travel team and went about networking with coaches.

Among them was Florida State coach Lonni Alameda, who had indicated an interest in watching Balk pitch before she had shut down and before Alameda went to the Tokyo Olympics.

Balk saw Alameda at the Perfect Game national event in California in late July, and made her a promise.

“I went up and introduced myself, met her and told her I was going to wow her the next time I saw her and when I was healthy again,” Balk said. “The end of September, I went down there and she said I wowed her. She said she was so impressed that I could say I was going to do it and then do it.

“I went for my official visit in mid-November, and I absolutely fell in love with the place.”