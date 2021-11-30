Madi Balk's hard work pays off with scholarship to Florida State

Lancaster softball pitcher Madi Balk could have pouted when she learned that a forearm injury would force her to shut down for eight weeks last summer, a key recruiting period in advance of her senior year.
Instead, she went to work to strengthen her core and her leg, stayed as engaged as possible with her travel team and went about networking with coaches.
Among them was Florida State coach Lonni Alameda, who had indicated an interest in watching Balk pitch before she had shut down and before Alameda went to the Tokyo Olympics.
Balk saw Alameda at the Perfect Game national event in California in late July, and made her a promise.
“I went up and introduced myself, met her and told her I was going to wow her the next time I saw her and when I was healthy again,” Balk said. “The end of September, I went down there and she said I wowed her. She said she was so impressed that I could say I was going to do it and then do it.
“I went for my official visit in mid-November, and I absolutely fell in love with the place.”
Balk gave her verbal commitment this week and is expected to sign her national letter of intent next week. Her recruiting journey included a November 2020 commitment to Penn State and then the decision to reopen her recruitment in May.
She had 219 strikeouts in 87.2 innings, a 2.39 earned run average and 12 wins for the Class AA finalists. She walked just two batters and opponents hit .058 against her. Among her highlights was a perfect game with 20 strikeouts against Nardin. She also is an honor roll student.
“It’s really exciting,” Balk said. “I’ve been waiting for this ever since I was younger. I remember watching TV and saying, ‘I want to do this.’ It’s also a relief, to see all the hard work is starting to pay off. It’s motivating to know that if I work harder, I can make a difference at the next level.
“It’s also been really emotional to get texts from all these people because they supported me all the way. It’s so motivating and really exciting to see my future starting to unfold.”
To get to this point, Balk took the unique step of playing for a Tennessee-based travel team while living in Western New York. The TN Fury Premier, led by Patrick Moyer, has players from seven states. They host team events in the fall and spring and then players travel to tournaments while being expected to keep their own routines in their hometowns. The schedule includes seven consecutive weekends of events in the fall.
She also worked with personal pitching coaches and trainers.
To no surprise, she ended her commitment announcement on social media with, “Now let’s get to work!!!”