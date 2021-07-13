Longtime Hawk Shaquille Dudley steps down as O'Hara football coach

Shaquille Dudley has been a fixture at Cardinal O’Hara High School for so long that his wardrobe consists mostly of black and gold.
That will change, as Dudley confirmed Tuesday night that he has stepped down as football coach of the Hawks.
Dudley guided the program for five seasons, leading the Hawks to the Monsignor Martin B Division (Small Schools) playoff championship in 2018. Before that, he served as an assistant coach for two years under Angelo Sciandra, his high school coach for four seasons at O’Hara.
Though it is difficult for Dudley to leave the post, he’s doing so out of necessity. Dudley has accepted another teaching job at an undisclosed school and felt it was time to leave.
“It’s very difficult (leaving),” said Dudley, a 2009 O’Hara graduate, who teaches math. “It was a decision based on family. It’ll be growing with us having a baby, so it was made more because of finances.”
Dudley’s wife, Chloe, also is a 2009 graduate of O’Hara.
Dudley was a member of the Hawks as a player during the days when Reggie Garner and Jackie Feggans took turns running over defenders en route to sharing Buffalo News co-Player of the Year honors in 2007.
Dudley also was there when it was routine for the Hawks to win the Monsignor Martin High School B Division (small schools) championships as a player.
After graduating a big senior class following the 2018 championship season, the Hawks barely had enough players to field a team during a winless 2019. Last year, they went 1-3 after being placed on Covid-19 pause to start the season.
“It took me a long time to do this,” Dudley said of his decision. “I really had to talk myself through it. My parents, my wife all come to games. All of my clothes are black and gold. It’s a very difficult and emotional decision.”
“It’s a better career opportunity for him so I can’t blame him,” O’Hara Athletic Director Tony Pulvirenti said. “I don’t think the schedule would fit him teaching at another school and trying to coach us so we have to move on.”