Longtime Hawk Shaquille Dudley steps down as O'Hara football coach

Shaquille Dudley has been a fixture at Cardinal O’Hara High School for so long that his wardrobe consists mostly of black and gold.

That will change, as Dudley confirmed Tuesday night that he has stepped down as football coach of the Hawks.

Dudley guided the program for five seasons, leading the Hawks to the Monsignor Martin B Division (Small Schools) playoff championship in 2018. Before that, he served as an assistant coach for two years under Angelo Sciandra, his high school coach for four seasons at O’Hara.

Though it is difficult for Dudley to leave the post, he’s doing so out of necessity. Dudley has accepted another teaching job at an undisclosed school and felt it was time to leave.

“It’s very difficult (leaving),” said Dudley, a 2009 O’Hara graduate, who teaches math. “It was a decision based on family. It’ll be growing with us having a baby, so it was made more because of finances.”

Dudley’s wife, Chloe, also is a 2009 graduate of O’Hara.

Dudley was a member of the Hawks as a player during the days when Reggie Garner and Jackie Feggans took turns running over defenders en route to sharing Buffalo News co-Player of the Year honors in 2007.