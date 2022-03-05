London Goodwin's hat trick leads Nichols hockey to state Catholic championship in OT

Sophomore forward London Goodwin scored a hat trick, including the overtime game-winner, to propel Nichols to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship in boys hockey with a 5-4 victory against Chaminade.
The Vikings needed to overcome a tough second period and a comeback by Chaminade (Mineola) on Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.
Goodwin, an alternate captain, led his team with four points.
“The whole team really just rallied together,” Goodwin said. “We had a goal and we accomplished it. We weren’t going to leave this game (as) losers.”
After shaking off some early nerves and settling in, Nichols opened the scoring on Goodwin’s first tally of the afternoon just 5:45 into the game. He tipped a shot from Ross Yoshida, getting just enough of the puck to redirect it over goaltender Patrick Conway’s right shoulder and in.
Both teams had several big opportunities as the period went on, but the Vikings went up 2-0 on a shorthanded score with about five minutes to play in the first. Junior Nathan Bair sniped a shot from outside the faceoff circle, picking the top corner.
The Flyers capitalized on the power play 1:06 into the second period with a goal from Ryan Urciuoli, but the Vikings quickly got one back on their own advantage.
Chaminade's Conway made a series of incredible saves that left him out of position, gifting Goodwin with a wide open net for his second goal.
The goal came on one of just two shots on net for Nichols in the second period, as Chaminade surged offensively and stifled the Vikings' attack defensively. Luke Federico made it a one-goal game on a low shot, but miraculously, the Vikings withstood the barrage and maintained a 3-2 lead.
Christian Schwartz stood tall in net for Nichols with a total of 35 saves, including 18 in the second period.
“The whole year, he bails us out of games,” Goodwin said. “He, in my opinion, is the most valuable player in the league. If we didn’t have him, we wouldn’t be as good as we are now.”
Yoshida doubled Nichols’ lead 23 seconds into the third period on a deflection, catching Conway off-guard for his second point of the game.
The Vikings held the Flyers without a shot for more than seven minutes of play, but could only hold them off for so long.
Chaminade’s Quinn Murray scored on just his team's second shot of the period, before Bryan Weissler scored from the point off a faceoff to the right of the goaltender to tie the game 4-4.
A knee-on-knee collision in the final minute of regulation sent Nichols to the power play, which carried into the overtime period.
Forty-one seconds into the extra period, Goodwin threw a shot on net that flew across the goal line. After review, the goal stood, giving the sophomore the hat trick and the Vikings the title.
“From day one, people wrote us off the map because of how young we are. We don’t have a lot of huge names on our team,” Nichols coach R.J. Gicewicz said. “But guys bought in from day one.
"It’s a really tight locker room, great leadership. We live to our core values & play to our standard and identity on a game-by-game basis.”