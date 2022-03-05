London Goodwin's hat trick leads Nichols hockey to state Catholic championship in OT

Chaminade's Conway made a series of incredible saves that left him out of position, gifting Goodwin with a wide open net for his second goal.

The goal came on one of just two shots on net for Nichols in the second period, as Chaminade surged offensively and stifled the Vikings' attack defensively. Luke Federico made it a one-goal game on a low shot, but miraculously, the Vikings withstood the barrage and maintained a 3-2 lead.

Christian Schwartz stood tall in net for Nichols with a total of 35 saves, including 18 in the second period.

“The whole year, he bails us out of games,” Goodwin said. “He, in my opinion, is the most valuable player in the league. If we didn’t have him, we wouldn’t be as good as we are now.”

Yoshida doubled Nichols’ lead 23 seconds into the third period on a deflection, catching Conway off-guard for his second point of the game.

The Vikings held the Flyers without a shot for more than seven minutes of play, but could only hold them off for so long.