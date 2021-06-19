Lockport's Stefaan Fearon, Niagara Falls wrestlers rock the house at Division I championships

Before the start of the third, Fearon’s showmanship was on full display as he waved his arms up to get the crowd shouting and excited before the start of period. They responded, getting behind him and quickly cheering when he added to his lead, first earning an escape point and then points for a takedown.

“We don’t like that he did that, but that’s Stefaan’s personality,” Morello said. “Let him live in the moment. … Stefaan is one of the most likable wrestlers I know. Wherever I go, people are asking ‘Is Stefaan here?’ He’s a favorite of officials, coaches and wrestlers.”

Fearon came in fourth last year. He said Morello and his father, Bill Sr., helped him become the wrestler he is today. He put in the work necessary to learn the skills to succeed. He just kept reminding himself to do one thing Saturday as worked his way to the top of the podium.

“Wrestle smart and take good shots. I’ll be good (at the end),” he said.

Falls was great at the end, but its journey to the team crown began with two of the lighter weights fulfilling their goal of winning championships and gaining measures of revenge.