Lockport’s Killion, Olean’s Jackson among double winners at state qualifier in girls swimming

Lockport’s Natalie Killion and Olean’s Megan Jackson were among the double winners at the Section VI state qualifier in girls swimming Friday at Erie Community College.

Killion won the 200 freestyle (1:48.58), while Niagara Wheatfield’s Mira Keller (1:50.9) and Frontier’s Maddy Domster (1:55.76) achieved state qualifying times. Killion took the 100 backstroke in 55.21 seconds.

Jackson won the 50 freestyle in 23.69 seconds and is among five Section VI swimmers with qualifying times in the event. Jackson also won 100 free (51.50).

Williamsville East’s Lauren Golden and Kenmore East eighth-grader Amelia MacKinnon also have qualified in both events.

Keller won the 100 butterfly (56.06).

Lewiston-Porter’s Chloe Marcyan won the 200 IM in 2:13.41.

Orchard Park won the 200-yard relay in a time of 1:52.07 for the quartet of Haley Loehfelm, Natalie Kassirer, Mara Johnson and Penny Choroser.

Williamsville East’s Zoey Griffin won the 500 freestyle (5:08.73). Frontier’s Domster also has a qualifying time in the event (5:14.17). Griffin also has a qualifying time in the 100 butterfly (58.28).

Frontier won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.17 and the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.03) with Grace Vogt, Domster, Emma Sauer and Zoe Zawodzinski. Second-place Niagara Wheatfield’s time in the 400 free relay also was good enough to qualify for the state meet (3:39.48).

Vogt also has a qualifying time in the 100 backstroke (59.10), and Zawodzinski has a qualifying time in the 50 free (24.67).

North Tonawanda’s Meredith Roberts won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.94. East Aurora’s Jess Drozdowski was second in a state qualifying time of 1:08.38. Drozdowski also has a qualifying time in the 100 butterfly.

Fredonia’s Elizabeth Pucci-Schafer (523.30 points) and Niagara Falls’ Jaemara Sturdivant (442.40) placed first and second in diving.