Local volleyball clubs have strong showing at boys nationals

Niagara Frontier Volleyball Club’s 17U team finished fifth among 36 teams, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Gold Bracket in the Boys Junior National Championships this week at the Kansas City Convention Center.

NFVC was 7-2 in matches and 15-5 in sets in its division and was eliminated by the eventual second-place finisher, 352 Elite Boys of Orlando, Fla., 26-24 and 25-17.

Johnaustin Bly, Kyle Chmiel, Donald Ernst, Ryan Hutchison, Matthew Marusza, Bennett Petrick, Ian Rauh, Aedan Vanegas, Jacob Woelfel and Kyle Zelasko made up the team coached by Brian Lombardo.

Niagara teams, 14U and 18U finished 13th.

Two Lockport Volleyball Club teams, 14U and 18U finished 13th in their divisions. The 18U, coached by David Jack, was 6-3 in matches and 14-9 in sets in advancing to the fourth round in the 36-team club division. Brad Converse, Ian De Wilde, Evan Herbst, Joe Nicometo, Maverick O’Neill, Jack Rooney, Jack Winterhalter and Paul Wynne made up the team.

The 14U team coached by Bradley Schneider was 13th in a 23-team bracket. The roster included Colby Bashor, Brady Bowman, Drew Bowman, DeAngelo D’Aloise, Grant Langlotz, Dylan Leong, Brett Nowocien, Lucas Pynn, Matthew Russell and Justin Veal.

The NFVC team, featuring Western New York Player of the Year Ethan Weislo from Canisius and seven other first-team All-WNY players, finished 21st among 36 teams in the 18U Open Division. The WNY stars were Jacob Basinski, Zach Cramer, Hudson Harris, Cole Ignaszak, Jackson Strong, Noah Weislo and Billy Wieberg along with second-team selection Noah Petrik.

