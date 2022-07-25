Local rowers to compete in U-23 World Rowing Championships in Italy

On a cloudy July day, the doors to Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association were closed, with not a person in sight. From the outside looking in, it looked as if nobody was inside.

Then, at 4 p.m., two young men, wearing shirts with “USA” embroidered on them and paddles crossing through the flag on the top left, hopped from a car and made the brief walk to the entrance. They opened the door to the building, which is on Ohio Street, next to the Buffalo River.

Nathaniel Sass and Collin Hay were the only ones in the building when they arrived for their second workout of the day, following their first session at 6 a.m. that morning.

It's been a common theme as the two have spent hours at the boathouse and on the water nearby after moving their training base to Buffalo and the BSRA as they prepare to represent Team USA in the Lightweight 2- in the Under-23 World Rowing Championships this week in Varese, Italy.

After training in advance of last year's Worlds in Hay's hometown of Shrewsbury, Mass., the two decided to shift to Sass' hometown.

“We’re going really hard right now because when we get closer to the race we’re going to taper off,” said Sass, a Canisius High graduate. “You don’t want to taper off and then taper off again.”

They still had two weeks until the event and were looking to peak at the right time, in preparation for what Sass described as “retribution.” A year ago, the team finished fourth at Worlds Under-23 in the Czech Republic with a time of 6 minutes, 55.60 seconds; eight seconds behind first-place Chile.

After walking up two flights of stairs, they entered the gym, which had a vibrant feel because of its white walls and view of the river as a backdrop. Inside were multiple rowing machines, a squat rack, a seating area, and a pathway to a patio. The training facility was a much-needed upgrade from a year ago.

“It feels a lot more supported than last time with BSRA helping us out,” said Hay, a former University of Delaware rower. “The club we trained out of last time in my hometown was very small. They were very fantastic, I love everyone there, but they didn’t have this massive endowment. It’s just people who come in and row whenever they want.

Sass and Hay knew if they wanted to get the results they aspire to accomplish, they would need to alter their regimen. Sass, who rows at the University of Pennsylvania after transferring from Boston University, pitched Hay on the idea of moving their training. Hay liked what he was hearing and was thrilled about their new day-to-day approach and incorporating a coach instead of feeling as if they were doing things themselves.

The arrangement would be for them both to live at Sass’ parent’s house in Clarence, about a 30-minute drive from the facility.

As the two delved into their improvements from last year with a reporter, a third man entered the gym. With a hat over his head, slicked back hair, and also wearing a “USA” embroidered white and blue shirt, R.J. Rubino, with a purple freeze pop in his left hand, had arrived to help supervise the workout. Rubino is the Canisius High coach who is also serving as the BSRA coach for U23 and Senior rowers.

“It’s been really great having him,” Hay said. “Just because he’s there every day and he’s very technical and motivational.”

As Hay concluded his positive sentiments toward his coach, Rubino sat at a rowing station, slurped from his ice pop and immediately spoke like the motivator Hay referenced.

“There’s only one way to play and that’s to win,” Rubino said. “There’s definitely a best way to do things and I believe in that. Anything less than the best isn’t worth our time. I’d be working in a bank somewhere making a lot of money.

"I want to do this because it means a lot to me. I know it means a lot to them and their families. So many people are looking up to us. We’re setting the standard, we’re the example for everyone. If we can row at the highest level it shows everyone can do it.”

Through late February to early March, Sass reached out to Rubino to gauge his interest in coaching them. At the time, Rubino was recovering from a neck injury he suffered while snowboarding. Despite his own personal setback, he was elated at the opportunity.

Sass and Hay qualified for the Worlds with a victory at the U23 U.S. Team Trials in mid-June in Sarasota, Fla., with a time of 5:58.20 for the 2,000-meter course. Rubino said at the time that he thought they could go faster and their training would be keyed on finding those extra seconds.

In early July, they won the U23 national championship at the USRowing Summer National Championship in West Windsor, N.J. They also were part of the BSRA's 4- boat that won a U23 national title.

Along with competing in races, they have had two-a-day workouts and have been committed to a strict diet.

“If you’re going to ask for this kind of a summer, I really wouldn’t expect anything less than that dedication,” Rubino said. “It’s almost like a pre-qualification. To be this fast and to be aiming at this goal and to not have this buy-in, I’d walk away. They know that. There’s a reason they’re here in the first place. As much as I admire it, if you look at anyone from our level of the sport, they’re hellbent. It’s the standard, it’s what we have to be. We can’t be proud of ourselves for that.”

It's being around like-minded people that inspires Rubino, who competed as a rower at Mercyhurst. "There’s no defeat but death,” he said.

Sass and Hay chuckle after Rubino’s remark, and he couldn’t help but crack a smile as well.

Rubino’s goal is to win a world championship and hopes those in the BSRA program aspire to not just be the best locally, but globally. He has a serious demeanor because he cares about the intricacies of rowing, and expects nothing less than excellence.

“I really feel like we’re doing this for the city of Buffalo and for our rowing club here,” Rubino said.