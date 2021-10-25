Local crews compete in Head of the Buffalo, Head of the Charles

Student crews from three colleges and eight schools and one club and alumni crew representing local and regional colleges and high schools competed in the Head of the Buffalo River (HOBR) rowing and paddling regatta Sunday.

There were 60 events in all, with more than 300 rowers. Five crews from the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association won gold. They are: Buffalo Seminary's novice freshman four and varsity 4 with coxswain; Canisius High School's novice four with coxswain and novice eights; and a BSRA boat in a two-person dash.

Meanwhile, crews from Canisius, St. Joe's, Nardin, City Honors and the West Side Rowing Club were competing in the world's largest rowing regatta, the Head of the Charles in Boston, on Sunday.

Pat Riley of the WSRC was the most successful, finishing seventh in the men's youth single sculls. The WSRC women's youth four with coxswain finished 23rd among 84 crews.

St. Joe's youth eight was 27th out of 80 crews, and its four with coxswain was 64th among 84.

Canisius' four with coxswain was 47th out of 80 boats, and its eight, one of only seven U17 crews in the U19 event, was 47th among 80 crews.

Nardin's eight was 41st among 76 crews, and City Honors' four with coxswain was 56th among 84 crews.