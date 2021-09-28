Liam Winters scores early, often to lead East Aurora to boys soccer win against Maryvale

East Aurora has not lost an ECIC III boys soccer match since falling to Maryvale in the 2019 season, when the Flyers won the division championship.
Tuesday, the Blue Devils won a first-place showdown with the rival Flyers, defeating them 5-0 to take sole possession of the top spot in the division with a record of 5-0. East Aurora is 7-2 overall, with losses to Sweet Home and Canisius. It was the first loss in the division for Maryvale, which had won seven straight after an opening loss in a non-league match against North Tonawanda. Maryvale had won its first four games in ECIC III.
Liam Winters got the Blue Devils off to a fast start, scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes. Winters, a senior forward, went into the game with two goals and four assists in the first eight games.
“Thanks to Liam Winters. He needed only five touches for the three goals,” East Aurora coach Kevin Beale said. “Euan Reynolds had a great day in the middle of the field. He won a lot of balls and kept forcing the ball to them, played a lot of balls and started our attack.
“Between Reynolds and Tyler Michel, our junior midfielder, we started a lot of attacks with those two.”
East Aurora scored two more times in the second half. Winters assisted on Ryan Courtney’s goal at 48:12 and Sam Evans scored with Aidan Perry getting the assist at 74:12.
The Blue Devils, who won five sectional titles over a seven-year stretch from 2012 to 2018 and have been a perennial soccer power going back to their first section championship in Class B-2 in 1993, were credited with 16 shots. Senior goalkeeper Jack Ervin needed just one save in getting East Aurora’s sixth shutout of the season. Opponents have scored only five goals against the Blue Devils.
“Maryvale is a young team. They worked hard. They’re not bad,” Beale said.
The teams will play their return game on Oct. 12 in East Aurora, the final league match of the season for both.