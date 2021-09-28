Liam Winters scores early, often to lead East Aurora to boys soccer win against Maryvale

East Aurora has not lost an ECIC III boys soccer match since falling to Maryvale in the 2019 season, when the Flyers won the division championship.

Tuesday, the Blue Devils won a first-place showdown with the rival Flyers, defeating them 5-0 to take sole possession of the top spot in the division with a record of 5-0. East Aurora is 7-2 overall, with losses to Sweet Home and Canisius. It was the first loss in the division for Maryvale, which had won seven straight after an opening loss in a non-league match against North Tonawanda. Maryvale had won its first four games in ECIC III.

Liam Winters got the Blue Devils off to a fast start, scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes. Winters, a senior forward, went into the game with two goals and four assists in the first eight games.

“Thanks to Liam Winters. He needed only five touches for the three goals,” East Aurora coach Kevin Beale said. “Euan Reynolds had a great day in the middle of the field. He won a lot of balls and kept forcing the ball to them, played a lot of balls and started our attack.

“Between Reynolds and Tyler Michel, our junior midfielder, we started a lot of attacks with those two.”