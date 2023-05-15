Lewiston-Porter High School senior Rocco Randazzo repeated as medalist at the Section VI Boys Golf Tournament.

On a sunny Monday at Bartlett Country Club in Olean, the tournament determined the Section VI representatives for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s championship.

With a great day of weather, unlike last year's inclement conditions, the competition was stiff throughout.

Randazzo won with a score of 117. He shot 81 on the first 18 holes and 36 on the final nine. Randazzo was three back of the lead after 18 holes, but he posted the low score in the field on the final nine and then won a three-hole playoff with Iroquois' Adam Cichowski, who shot 80-37 for 117.

Joining Randazzo and Cichowski at the state championships will be: Alex Schickling (Frontier, 119), Tyler Delisanti (Williamsville East, 120), Aiden Paul (Medina, 120), Ryan Kelly (Fredonia, 120), Griffin Bogdanowicz (Southwestern, 121), David Brooks (Clarence, 122), and Enzo Clerici (Orchard Park, 122). Dunkirk’s Robert Kozlowski will serve as the first alternate, as he also finished with a score of 122.

Orchard Park repeated as team championship winners, claiming its third title in six years. The other Orchard Park victory was in 2018. The Quakers team included Enzo Clerici (82), Landon Arnold (85), Garrett Senfield (83), Chase Krtanjek (94), and Caleb Occhino (90). Orchard Park’s victory came against Lewiston-Porter (366), Southwestern (370), and Akron (386).

The state championship will take place June 3-5 at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.

Around Western New York

East Aurora softball beat Cheektowaga, 6-1, Alyssa Kingston pitched a no-hitter, throwing 20 strikeouts and went 4 for 4 at the plate.

Lancaster baseball defeated Clarence, 3-0.

City Honors' Xavier Mann hit a three-run home run as the team beat Burgard, 13-3.

Portville softball was victorious against Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 13-4.