Lewiston-Porter senior Rocco Randazzo isn't done with his high school golf career just yet.

Randazzo finished in a three-way tie for fifth Monday at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s boys golf championships at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira, meaning he earned one of the 24 spots in Sunday's state Federation tournament at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

Randazzo shot a 7-over 151 for the two days, recording a 77 in the second round after a 74 Sunday that had him two strokes back.

He battled throughout the day Monday with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 before a five-shot bogey on No. 16.

He is a two-time state qualifier headed to Flagler University in Florida.

Williamsville East’s Tyler Delisanti was next among Western New York golfers in a tie for 29th with a two-day total with 159 (81-78).

The remainder of the Section VI golfers: Medina’s Aiden Paul (tie for 49, 85-74-164), Orchard Park’s Enzo Clerici (tie for 49, 83-81-164), Frontier’s Alex Schickling (tie for 54, 82-83-165), Iroquois’ Adam Cichowski (tie for 58, 82-85-167), Clarence’s David Brooks (tie for 67, 88-81-169), Southwestern’s Griffin Bogdanowicz (tie for 75, 86-86-172), and Fredonia’s Ryan Kelly (86, 87-89-176).

Paul was named the sportsmanship winner from Section VI.

Section VI finished tied for eighth overall, with a composite of 129 over. Section V won the team championship with a composite of 52 over.

At the girls championships at the Edison Club in Rexford, Clarence senior Rosalie Dinunzio was the highest Section VI finisher, tied for 12th with a score of 157.

She led the Red Devils to a fourth-place finish in the team championships with a composite score of plus-121. Albany Academy from Section I took the team title at 65 over.

Also placing in the top 65 for Clarence were Kylie Dean (tie for 27, 82-86-168), Emily Morelli (tie for 53, 93-91-184) and Tatiana Tutko (tie for 62, 94-94-188).

Other Section VI individual golfers were: Cassadaga Valley’s Jocelyn Wintersteen (tie for 49, 92-91-183), Lancaster’s Kayla Bucskowski (tie for 53, 96-88-184), Fredonia’s Juli Spacciapolli (tie for 62, 94-94-188), Williamsville North’s Cate West (68, 96-96-192), and Jamestown’s Nilla Ecklof (tie for 92, 108-109-217).

In the intersectional championship, Section VI was seventh with a composite of plus-244. Section I was the winner (plus-82).