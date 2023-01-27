Lewiston-Porter's Jalen Duff scores 2,000th point; City Honors' Ava Purks gets 1,000th

In the fourth quarter against Orchard Park, Lewiston-Porter senior Jalen Duff was at the free-throw line to edge himself into history. On his first attempt, with spectators with their phones out and a few holding up the peace sign, Duff scored his 2,000th career point.

He needed 31 points against the Quakers to accomplish the feat, and finished the game with 32 as the Lancers won 67-62 to extend their winning streak to four.

“That’s a lot of points,” Duff said. “It goes back to when I was young and just putting in work in the gym every day, even on days I didn’t want to. It helps the team, too, but it’s a big accomplishment.”

Duff is currently tied with Westfield sophomore Carson Swanson as the leader in Section VI scoring this season at 26.9 points per game. Scoring is what Duff is known for, and teams respect his ability to do it as such a high rate that he’s become accustomed to double teams and has no problem finding the open teammate.

“I think my ability to score is because it also opens up opportunities for my teammates since teams like to double me,” Duff said. “I like to give it to my teammates because they can shoot and score plenty of points.”

Duff has scored at least 20 points in each of the team’s 14 games this season, and has scored at least 30 points five times.

Lewiston-Porter is currently 12-2 and No. 3 in The News’ small schools poll. Duff will be honored on Tuesday prior to the team’s game against Grand Island.

Purks gets 1K

City Honors senior Ava Purks scored 26 points against Kenmore West to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career.

“I’ve been training since I was eight, so I think that helped me get to this moment,” Purks said. “Over the year, having gotten to know my teammates, it’s helped me get to this moment because we’ve been playing together since eighth grade.”

Purks achieved the mark on a 3-pointer, and was so locked in that she didn’t initially realize she got the milestone until a timeout was called and her teammates ran to congratulate her.

“I think it’s really cool,” Purks. “I think what made it cooler is that my team was excited for me because they’re the best people ever. It wouldn’t be as fun without them.”

Along with crediting her team, Purks acknowledged she believes first-year Centaurs coach Trey Gardner helped her achieve the milestone as he’s helped create an enjoyable environment for the team. At 10-3, City Honors is first in Buffalo Division I.

“I’m really glad he’s our coach,” Purks said. “He’s a great leader and is really great at keeping me down to earth. We’d be a different team without him.”