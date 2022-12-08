Lewiston-Porter's Drew Leardini makes soccer All-America team to lead region's honorees

Lewiston-Porter junior Drew Leardini, who led Section VI in scoring with 99 points, has been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America team, the organization announced.

Leardini helped lead the Lancers to the state semifinals for the first time in 29 years with his 39 goals and section-best 21 assists. He was second in goals, one less than Roy-Hart’s Peter Martillotta.

As good as he was throughout, he was even better in big games. In the overall Class B final against Lafayette, he scored the game-tying goal with 7:17 remaining in regulation and then the game-winner in overtime for a 2-1 victory. Lewiston-Porter finished 21-1-1.

Niagara Wheatfield senior forward Vinnie DiBello was named to the All-Region team after scoring a school single-season record 35 goals this season, which was good for fourth in Section VI. He finished with a program-record 67 career goals and was named the Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year.

In all, 12 Western New York players received all-state recognition, led by Leardini’s first-team honor among the small schools (Class B, C and D) and DiBello’s second-team honor among the large schools (Class AA and A).

In the large schools, three local players made the fourth team: Williamsville South’s Sam LaMendola, Clarence’s Eli Douglas and Williamsville East’s Luca Buscaglia.

LaMendola tallied 13 goals and four assists; Douglas had 20 goals and six assists; and Buscaglia notched 13 goals and seven assists.

Named to the sixth team were Daniel Donovan, a former Catholic state champion from St. Joe’s who had 23 goals and 11 assists, and Lancaster defender Tyler Kohl, who was a key part of a Legends defense that allowed 17 goals on the season.

Among the small schools, East Aurora midfielder Ty Michel was named to the second team. He had 12 goals and 17 assists.

St. Mary’s forward Tyler Warmington, who had 35 goals and 12 assists, was named to the third team.

Lew-Port’s Dominic Massaro was named to the fourth team. He had 21 goals, including the Lancers’ lone goal in the Class B state semifinal against Our Lady of Lourdes, and seven assists.

Martillotta, Section VI’s leading goal scorer, was named to the fifth team along with Eli Moore, the career-leading scorer at Maple Grove who had 30 goals and 10 assists as a senior.

Large schools (Class AA and A)

Second team: Vinnie DiBello (Niagara Wheatfield, Sr., F).

Fourth team: Sam LaMendola (Williamsville South, Sr., F), Eli Douglas (Clarence, Sr., F), Luca Buscaglia (Williamsville East, Sr., F).

Sixth team: Daniel Donovan (St. Joe’s, Sr., F), Tyler Kohl (Lancaster, Sr., D).

Small schools (Class B, C and D)

First team: Drew Leardini (Lewiston-Porter, Jr., F).

Second team: Ty Michel (East Aurora, Sr., MF),

Third team: Tyler Warmington (St. Mary’s, Sr., F)

Fourth team: Dominic Massaro (Lewiston-Porter, Sr., MF).

Fifth team: Peter Martillotta (Roy Hart, Sr., F), Eli Moore (Maple Grove, Sr., F).