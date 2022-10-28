Lewiston-Porter wins B1 boys soccer title; Lafayette takes B2 crown

Lafayette sophomore Douglas Karekamera’s hat trick – and a spectacular backflip – led the No. 6 Generals to a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Southwestern in the Section VI Class B2 boys soccer championship Friday at West Seneca East.

Karekamera celebrated with a running backflip moments after his third goal of the night late in the second half that all but sealed Lafayette’s championship triumph. It was the 37th goal of the season for Karekamera, tying a team high set last season.

Babusha Shemi also scored for Lafayette (15-3). Connor Young scored the lone goal for Southwestern (14-5) just 16 seconds into the game, but Lafayette buckled down on defense and kept the Trojans from scoring for the rest of the match.

“We just took it easy. When they scored their first goal, it was like ‘We’ll get in the game now,’ ” said Karekamera, who hails from the Republic of the Congo.

“I’m really excited for the team. They did a great job,” Lafayette coach Brad Brodnicki said. “We were down a goal real quick 16 seconds into the game, we just rebounded real quick back, got our first goal and just steamrolled from there. It was great.”

Southwestern did a good job pushing Lafayette’s powerful offense towards the sideline and away from the net in the first half. Karekamera was able to break through with 26 minutes left in the first half on a nice pass up the middle.

Shemi put Lafayette on top with 18 minutes left in the first half on an assist from senior Enamul Hasan and the Generals took a 2-1 lead into the break. Karekamera scored on a free kick with 22 minutes left in the game and notched his hat trick with 10 minutes to spare.

It was Lafayette’s sixth consecutive sectional finals appearance and their third section title. The Generals were Class D champs in 2017 and Class B-2 co-champions with Southwestern in 2018.

“At the beginning of the year I did not expect it, we lost a lot of seniors last year. We replaced about eight or nine kids,” Brodnicki said. “We got better through the year and then coming out at the end it was a perfect game.”

In the following Class B-1 championship, top-seed Lew-Port defeated defending champion and rival East Aurora, 1-0, in a battle of unbeatens.

The Lancers (19-0-1) only mustered one shot on goal, but it was good for the game-winning point. Athan Lee scored for Lew-Port with 33 minutes left in the second half while Nathan Russell earned the shutout in net.

It was a rematch of last year’s Class B-1 final, in which East Aurora beat Lew-Port, 1-0. The Blue Devils were the No. 2 seed in this year’s bracket and entered Friday’s game at 19-0.

“East Aurora is fast, in particular out wide, and they tend to build up out wide and their best chances come from them getting behind people and speed is usually a component to it," Lew-Port coach Rick Sweeney said.

“It is a tough team to beat, they’re well-coached, they’re there every year in the thick of it all.”

The Class B-1/B-2 crossover game between Lafayette and Lew-Port will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at West Seneca East.