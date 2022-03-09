Lewiston-Porter girls put away Eden, advance to Far West Regionals

A 30-year wait for the Lewiston-Porter girls basketball team is officially over. The Lancers are headed back to the Far West Regionals.
They qualified for the next round of the state tournament on Wednesday night by defeating Eden 55-42 at the Buffalo State Sports Arena. That gave Lewiston-Porter the overall Class B championship.
“They (L-P) were a State Final Four team in 1992, and they lost in the semifinals,” coach Richard Lindamer said. “What’s sweet about this is knowing what these girls are. I was the coach of the JV team when they started. They’re all really good friends. That’s what makes it special to me. I know every coach says that, but it’s true. I looked forward to practice every day.”
The winning feeling has become almost commonplace for Sophie Auer of the Lancers. The junior, who led the team in scoring with 18 points, was on the girls’ soccer team that reached the Far West Regionals in the fall.
“Coming back from that and doing it in basketball, too, it’s a dream come true,” Auer said. “Doing it with these girls is amazing.”
Lewiston-Porter (21-3) relied on two major factors during the course of the victory. The first was its defense, which forced Eden (19-5) into some tough spots for scoring. The Raiders really had to earn their baskets.
“It’s something we take pride in,” Lindamer said of his defense. “We know that defense and rebounding and running travel well. We’re not going to be playing at home any more, and there are going to be nights when you don’t shoot well. The way you win games when you don’t shoot well is when you defend, you rebound and you run.”
The other important point came just after halftime. It had been a rather sluggish first half by both sides, as neither team shot the ball particularly well and they both picked up turnovers along the way. Lew-Port slowly came out of that funk, and the Lancers built a five-point lead with three minutes left in the half. Still, nothing decisive happened.
The Lancers scored the last basket of the second quarter on a layup by Aliza Whitehead to take a 23-18 lead at halftime. Still, Anderson thought the team should have had a bigger lead.
“We went in at halftime, and told them to calm down offensively,” Anderson said. “We played such a good half that we shouldn’t have been sitting there with a five-point lead. We should have been rewarded with a 15-point lead against a really good team. We told them the shots would come around, and you didn’t have to take the first one. That’s what they did.”
Lewiston-Porter came out firing to start the third quarter. Auer had a drive to the hoop and a 3-pointer, Whitehead scored on a 3-pointer, Woods hit a 15-footer and Tessa Schuey added a drive to the basket. It added up to a 12-0 run to start the half, and – counting the end of the second quarter – a 14-0 burst.
“When you have girls on your team like Lucia Sanchez, who can knock down those threes, and Sarah Woods, who always seems to be able to get to the basket … it’s really easy and fun,” Auer said about the run.
Sanchez finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Woods added 10 points. Maggie Zittel led Eden with 11 points.
It’s been quite a week for Lewiston-Porter already. The Lancers hadn’t won a Section VI title in the sport since 1997, when they took the B-1 crown. Lew-Port ended that drought Saturday. Four days later, the team hit another milestone.
But there’s little time to celebrate. The Lancers will be off to Rush-Henrietta High School on Saturday to play Section V champion Waterloo.
“We’re fine,” Lindamer said. “I’m not lying when I say we enjoy coming to practice. We work hard, but we have fun. The reward for this team is the chance to play the No. 1 team in Class B in the state – Waterloo. Enough said there. It’s going to be a battle.”