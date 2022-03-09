Lewiston-Porter girls put away Eden, advance to Far West Regionals

“It’s something we take pride in,” Lindamer said of his defense. “We know that defense and rebounding and running travel well. We’re not going to be playing at home any more, and there are going to be nights when you don’t shoot well. The way you win games when you don’t shoot well is when you defend, you rebound and you run.”

The other important point came just after halftime. It had been a rather sluggish first half by both sides, as neither team shot the ball particularly well and they both picked up turnovers along the way. Lew-Port slowly came out of that funk, and the Lancers built a five-point lead with three minutes left in the half. Still, nothing decisive happened.

The Lancers scored the last basket of the second quarter on a layup by Aliza Whitehead to take a 23-18 lead at halftime. Still, Anderson thought the team should have had a bigger lead.

“We went in at halftime, and told them to calm down offensively,” Anderson said. “We played such a good half that we shouldn’t have been sitting there with a five-point lead. We should have been rewarded with a 15-point lead against a really good team. We told them the shots would come around, and you didn’t have to take the first one. That’s what they did.”