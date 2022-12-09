Lewiston-Porter coaching legend Jim Walker dies at age 83

Former Lewiston-Porter coach Jim Walker, the founding father of the Section VI boys basketball semifinals and finals being held annually at Buffalo State College, died Sunday. He was 83.

Walker served as Section VI boys basketball chairman from 1991 to 2012 and under Walker’s leadership, the section reached an agreement to host games at the Buffalo State Sports Arena. Before that, high school gyms and occasionally Erie Community College and the defunct Niagara Falls Convention Center served as venues for sectional finals.

Walker coached boys basketball at Lewiston-Porter for 33 years, amassing 321 wins, three Niagara Frontier League championships and the 1978 Class A sectional title with a team that reached the state semifinals.

He also coached football, baseball and softball at his alma mater and served as athletic director from 1991 to 2000.

He is a member of the Lewiston-Porter Athletic Hall of Fame as player and coach, the Western New York Softball Hall of Fame as a player, the Section VI Hall of Fame as a coach and the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame. Because of the pandemic, his state hall of fame ceremony was held in a ceremony at Lewiston-Porter in October 2021 with friends, family and community members.

With the Lancers, Walker coached former Wake Forest and NBA player Jim Johnstone, current Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, and Matt Bradshaw, the former Lew-Port coach who is at Nichols.

Walker also was elected member of the Lewiston Town Council in the 1970s, a 25-year member and past president of the Lewiston Kiwanis Club, and a longtime member of the Niagara Frontier Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife Gail; three children, Sherri (Les) Myers, James (Jennifer) Walker and Jennifer Moses; four stepchildren, Victoria Thomas, Milton Bradshaw, Matthew Bradshaw, and Jacqueline (Tom) Walker; 15 grandchildren, and four and a half great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth Frain-Kilmer.