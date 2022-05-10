Lew-Port's Sophie Massaro becomes second Lancer with 100 career goals

Lewiston-Porter junior Sophie Massaro finished the first half of Monday's girls lacrosse game against Niagara Falls with five goals. Her teammates were excited because they all knew she was a goal away from earning a bit of program history.

She was sitting on 99 career goals.

When the second half started, Massaro received a pass behind the net, rolled toward the crease on the right side, and shot the ball at the bottom right of the net. It went in and Massaro and her teammates celebrated as she became the second Lancer to reach the century mark, joining teammate and senior captain Kayla Persinger.

Her milestone – and the team’s excitement – was another stepping stone in the program's improvement after going 3-14 three years ago.

“It’s a huge accomplishment, I’m still trying to process it,” Massaro said. “It’s really big, especially because lacrosse wasn’t that huge of a deal at our school up until the last couple of years. It’s just showing we turned the whole program around really. It’s great.”

CONGRATS SOPHIE! Yesterday, against Niagara Falls, Sophie Massaro scored her 100th goal, in her 4th season on the Girls Varsity Lacrosse Team!! ⚔️💚🥍#GoGreen @LewPortLancers pic.twitter.com/YTclBskf7p — Lew-Port Green Machine ⚔️ (@LP_GreenMachine) May 10, 2022

Members of the Niagara Falls team clapped for her, and, following Lewiston-Porter’s 18-1 victory, she took pictures with signs her teammates made in her honor.

Having picked up a stick for the first time as an eighth-grader, Massaro couldn’t have foreseen the way her career would unfold.

She has become one of the best players in program history, part of the program’s change to respectability. And she earned a college offer from Mercyhurst University.

“It’s great to show other people that women’s lacrosse at Lew-Port now should be respected,” she said. “We are as good as other schools. We’ve really shown other teams that we can hang with them.”

Notes around Section VI

Lancaster senior Zack Winnicki has committed to Cornell University for cross country and track. In January he set the school record in the 3200m with a time of 9:23.84. Winnicki is a two-time All-Western New York cross-country first-team selection and has won the Section VI Class A race twice in cross country.

Over the weekend, Allegany-Limestone junior Angelina Napoleon set the seventh-fastest time in the 2000m Steeple, with a time of 6:39.71. It’s a Section VI record as well. Napoleon won state championships during the academic year in cross country and the 1000m in indoor track.

Williamsville East baseball is 14-0 this season, 10-0 in ECIC II. They lead the division with 116 runs and have three shutouts. The Flames face rival Williamsville North on Wednesday and Thursday in a home-and-home series.

