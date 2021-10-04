Lew-Port's Sophie Auer eclipses 100-points mark, looks for more

"It is an amazing opportunity to get my 100 points and I’m so grateful for everyone who helped me reach this milestone. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing teammates but especially my midfielders, Sarah Woods, Jojo Niccola and Maggie Johnson. Reaching 100 points to me means that there is so much more to accomplish. You have to keep working and can’t just stop at 100, it’s about everything you do afterwards."

Auer, Woods and the Lancers are looking ahead to Wednesday's return game against first-place Grand Island. The Vikings are the only team with a victory over Lew-Port, 3-2, after Grand Island jumped to a 3-0 lead.

With its 9-1 start, Lew-Port is in the same neighborhood as its 12-2-1 record last season.

"What’s clicking in the game is that our team has a great desire to win," Auer said. "These girls are some of the hardest workers I know and they will do whatever it takes to get the win."

Grand Island poses a difficult obstacle, though.

"Grand Island is a great team this year and we know we have to play our game and keep working as hard as we can in order to reach the level of success we want," Auer said. "As coach Forney always says: 'Every game is the most important game of the season so play like it.' "