Lew-Port's Sophie Auer eclipses 100-points mark, looks for more

Although she is only in the middle of her junior season, midfielder Sophie Auer of Lewiston-Porter has gone over the 100-point mark for her varsity soccer career with the Lancers.
Auer, who was a third-team All-Western New York basketball selection as a sophomore, eclipsed the century mark when she scored three times in a 7-0 Niagara Frontier League triumph at Kenmore East on Thursday. Then she added to her totals with three goals and an assist for a seven-point game at North Tonawanda on Friday and five goals against Lockport on Saturday.
She now has 25 goals and seven assists for 57 points this season and has 120 career points, including 41 in 2020 on 17 goals and seven assists.
Auer and senior Sarah Woods have formed a devastating 1-2 scoring punch for coach Norm Forney's Lancers, who are 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the NFL. Woods has 16 goals and 21 assists for 53 points and has 163 career points. Many of Woods' assists have resulted in goals by Auer.
"I’ve learned that my movement off the ball can help to create really good offensive chances," Auer said via email after hitting the 100-point mark. "From that point, Sarah will then give me perfect balls as I make my diagonal run down to goal. I feel like my breakaways are where I really started to succeed these past three games and improvement on my finishing has really been clicking for me.
"It is an amazing opportunity to get my 100 points and I’m so grateful for everyone who helped me reach this milestone. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing teammates but especially my midfielders, Sarah Woods, Jojo Niccola and Maggie Johnson. Reaching 100 points to me means that there is so much more to accomplish. You have to keep working and can’t just stop at 100, it’s about everything you do afterwards."
Auer, Woods and the Lancers are looking ahead to Wednesday's return game against first-place Grand Island. The Vikings are the only team with a victory over Lew-Port, 3-2, after Grand Island jumped to a 3-0 lead.
With its 9-1 start, Lew-Port is in the same neighborhood as its 12-2-1 record last season.
"What’s clicking in the game is that our team has a great desire to win," Auer said. "These girls are some of the hardest workers I know and they will do whatever it takes to get the win."
Grand Island poses a difficult obstacle, though.
"Grand Island is a great team this year and we know we have to play our game and keep working as hard as we can in order to reach the level of success we want," Auer said. "As coach Forney always says: 'Every game is the most important game of the season so play like it.' "
Catholic golf rained out
Monday's Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association boys and girls individual golf championships and state Catholic High School AA tournament qualifier at the Springville Country Club were postponed because of rain. The tournaments have been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Cloverbank Country Club in Hamburg (formerly Brierwood) with the same tee times as scheduled for Monday.
Jacob Dantonio of St. Mary's was medalist with 39 for nine holes in the Monsignor Martin Division A boys team championship tournament last Friday at Harvest Hill Golf Course. Nichols won the Division A team title. St. Mary's was the regular season champion with a 7-1 match record in Division A. Christian Central Academy won the Division B title with a 6-0 match record. Dantonio, a junior, was the top individual scorer in regular-season matches with a 35.1 stroke average.