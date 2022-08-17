 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lew-Port's Sophie Auer commits to Damen for basketball

  • Updated
Sophie Auer (copy)

Lewiston-Porter's Sophie Auer had a lot to celebrate during her junior season. 

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Lewiston-Porter senior Sophie Auer on Wednesday announced on Twitter her verbal commitment to Daemen University's women’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season.

Last year for the Lancers, Auer averaged 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 3.6 assists. Her all-around play on both sides of the court helped lead Lew-Port to a Section VI Class B title, and because of her season, she was named All-WNY small schools first team, Class B all-state first team, and was the Niagara Frontier League Co-Player of the Year.

Auer will join a Wildcats program that has lost single-digit games over the last three seasons for the first time since 2010-2013.

The soon-to-be Wildcat also is a standout soccer player, having led Lew-Port to a Section VI Class B title a season ago, advancing to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state final for the first time since 1996. With such a special season, Auer was named to the coaches’ All-WNY second team, having finished fourth in the section in goals (24), third in assists (20) and third in points (88).

