The scene was set during Lewiston-Porter’s home game against Charter School for Applied Technologies for history to be made.

On senior night, senior Lancer Sophie Auer, a Daemen signee, needed 10 points to surpass the record of 1,389 points set by Meghan House, class of 1998, with House in attendance.

Auer wasted no time and scored all 10 in the opening quarter, with the milestone bucket coming at the 2:23 mark of the period. As Auer was cutting to the basket, she caught a pass from junior Aliza Whitehead, and as she went up on the right side of the basket for a right-handed layup, all that went through her mind was, “This is it and this is my moment.”

It was indeed, as she broke a record that had stood since 1998. To celebrate the moment, Auer was flanked by hugs and received a commemorative ball during the acknowledgment from the women she passed.

“It was an amazing night to have all of my friends and family there to celebrate with me,” Auer said. “I couldn’t have done it without any of them and I was able to sink in the moment, it was just amazing. To have Meghan House in the building was such an honor and to have my name in the record books is such an amazing feeling to know I’ll be in the program for as long as someone else breaks the record. That’s the good thing about basketball, records don’t stand forever.”

The moment brought happiness to Auer because becoming part of history is what she wanted for herself and is proud to accomplish such a feat given the players she had to pass to earn the No. 1 spot.

“Lew-Port basketball program has had some amazing girls come through,” Auer said. “In the moment with my teammates, it was just pure happiness and I finally did what I wanted to do with the program. Even though we want to go to state this year, this was one of the big moments of my career. To do it with my teammates, coach, and to have Meghan give me the ball in a passing of the guard was just amazing.”

In her last regular-season home game in front of the Lancers fans, the team cruised to a 57-24 victory to win their third straight game. Lewiston-Porter is 15-3 overall and 11-0 in Niagara Frontier League play, and in 14 games played Auer is averaging 21.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Auer is the reigning co-NFL Player of the Year and led the Lancers to a Section VI overcall Class B title a season ago.

Auer, an All-Western New York first-teamer as a soccer player, was also a first-teamer for All-WNY small schools basketball a season ago, and in the eyes of coach Richard Lindamer, she’s one of the best athletes in school history.

“She’s established that she’s going to go down as one of the best, if not the best, all-around athletes in Lew-Port girls history,” Lindamer said. “Basketball wise, she really is a team player. She realizes she doesn’t achieve this if the team isn’t successful. It’s a great accomplishment by a great player but it’s a great player that recognizes how valuable the team is to her.”