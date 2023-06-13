Lewiston-Porter’s Rocco Randazzo and Canisius’ Halim Habib held their own this week against some of the best high school golfers in the state.

At the New York State Federation Boys Golf Championship on Sunday at Bethpage Black on Long Island, the two finished in the top 15 out of 23 golfers.

Randazzo, a Flagler University golf signee, finished 12th with a score of 82 on the par-71 course after a difficult back nine.

Randazzo ends his high school career as a two-time New York State Public High School Athletic Association state qualifier.

As for Habib, a Michigan golf commit, his score of 83 placed him tied for 14th.

He qualified for the tournament after winning the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association’s State Championship.

Owen Corby of Pittsford Sutherland won the event with a 73.