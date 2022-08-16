Lew-Port's Norman Forney ends successful run as girls soccer coach

For two years Norman Forney thought about departing the Lewiston-Porter’s girls soccer team. The Covid-19 pandemic only made him think about it more.

He seriously thought about his future for almost the last month. He had multiple conversations with Lancers athletic director Brad Halgash and Superintendent Paul J. Casseri for multiple weeks and went back and forth with his decision.

On Monday, Forney officially decided he would be stepping down as Lew-Port’s soccer coach after six seasons. Under his tenure, the Lancers won three sectional titles, going back to back the last two seasons. They advanced to the state semifinal for the first time since 1996 and made their first state final appearance since 1994.

“I’m really proud of what the team has accomplished in those six years,” Forney said. “In those six years, the team has won three sectional titles in four years. We’ve gotten better every year. I think we’ve made Lew-Port a name to be contended with now. When the end of the season comes around, people wonder where Lew-Port is going to be, and I think that’s a good thing, people are talking about the program again.”

That's why the decision to step down from coaching is a difficult one.

Over the last two seasons, Lewiston-Porter went 29-4-2. Despite the Lancers' success and being a win shy of a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B state title, Forney said the 2021 season was “an incredibly stressful year.”

He didn’t enjoy the team hotel, which was selected by the state. He said there were rooms without smoke detectors and some players had insects in their space. Another hurdle the team had to deal with was meals, which Forney called a “logistical issue.”

“The games themselves were fantastic, it was exciting and all-encompassing,” he said. “Everything leading up to it was just emotionally and physically exhausting. I was just completely wiped out by the end of the season.”

Being the head coach of any team can be taxing. It’s a part-time job that has a full-time responsibility to it. Coaching is a seasonal job when it comes to the check being cut, but those who are committed to the craft know it’s a year-round job. Coaches have to balance their full-time jobs, as well as winning, teaching life lessons to teenagers, expectations from administrators, and of course, the parents.

There are parents in every community who believe their child should be part of a team’s rotation without objectively looking at their kid’s talent compared to the other athletes in the rotation.

“The other thing is, to be quite frank, parents’ expectations of what the program should be and what their child’s experience should be is different than mine,” Forney said. “There’s a lot of pressure from parents, in particular, to play their kids no matter what, and that’s not my philosophy at the varsity level.”

Forney caught himself mid-sentence to say, “I don’t know how much I want to say on that.” But he elaborated that at each level, from modified to varsity, the expectations are different. When kids are playing on modified, Forney believes everyone should play because it's “about getting kids experience and teaching skills.” As for JV, the coach believes athletes should compete for playing time and everyone should play but be rewarded for their skill level and understanding of the game.

“Teaching that hard work ethic, perseverance and the importance of grit are important qualities I think we’re starting to see a lack of in some high school sports,” Forney said. “I think some people think, ‘My child has played the game their whole life, they should be on the field.’ That’s fine, but when you want to maintain a high-level competitive program, then you need people who compete at high levels during practice, games and the offseason. Some people take exception to that rule.”

Before coaching the girls, Forney coached Lew-Port's boys from 2010-2013 and says he left that position “mainly due to parent pressure.” His experience made him think of what happened with Chris Durr at Williamsville East and Nick DeMarsh at Buffalo State, both former girls soccer coaches who were removed from their positions.

“I just see similarities,” Forney said. “I understand that parents should have a voice, I do. I understand kid wants to play, I do. Kids need to understand they need to compete for a spot. I’m supportive of every kid. It just got to the point where all three of those things put together made me think, ‘how much grief do I want in my life?’ ”

Forney says he wasn’t forced out of his job and had the full support of the athletic director and superintendent. Lewiston-Porter will have a School Board meeting next week, and the former coach is hopeful assistant coach Emily Brook is promoted as his successor.

“For me, it was a seamless move,” Forney said. “If I’m going to step down, I know Emily is there to step up.”

Describing coaching during the pandemic as being “stressful” and “exhausting,” Forney didn’t want to depart a program he helped build until he felt it was at a point where the right coaches were in place to advance the success he’s achieved.

“I didn’t want to step down until we had a clear JV candidate in mind,” he said. “The varsity is ever only going to be as strong as the supporting programs.”

As for returning to coaching again, he isn't opposed, but would need to be swayed into doing so.

“It would take some convincing to make that type of time and emotional commitment again," Forney said.