Lew-Port's magical season ends with loss in Class B girls soccer state title game

CORTLAND – The Lewiston-Porter girls soccer team’s dream of winning a state championship came up just short Sunday morning.
Section I champion Bronxville used two opportunistic goals and a stifling defense to post a 2-0 victory in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B title game at SUNY Cortland.
"They were very good and took advantage of their opportunities," Lancers coach Norman Forney said. "We had opportunities, too, and didn't capitalize."
Cece Jablonsky scored in the 47th minute and Madeline Stupart had the insurance goal on a deflection in the 72nd to account for Bronxville's scoring in a game that was evenly played except for the score.
In a familiar strategy for Lew-Port opponents, Bronxville focused its defensive attention on Sarah Woods and Sophie Auer. Woods was second this season in scoring in Section VI with 95 points and Auer was third with 87.
"They were a great team," Broncos coach Don Cupertino said after earning his third state title and the 512th win of his 32-year career. "We knew they were good and wanted to stop No. 1 (Woods) and No. 7 (Auer). Our defense did a good job. And we took advantage of our chances."
Lew-Port's season comes to an end in the Class B title game! Congratulations to the Lancers on an outstanding season!!
Bronxville (20-1-1) allowed only four goals all season.
Moments after Broncos midfielder Lily Jebejian just missed on a long shot, Jablonsky took a great pass from Stupart and beat Lew-Port goalie Rebecca Hoffman from just 10 yards away. Jebejian, Jablonsky and Stupart pressured the Lancers with good shots in the minutes that followed but could not break through for the second goal.
The Lancers countered in the 60th and 62nd minutes with great chances by Woods and Auer only to be stopped by either Koenig or tight defense from Jillian Byrne and Charlotte Hardwood.
"They were definitely really strong," Auer said of Bronxville. "Their defense was really good. (Byrne) did a really good job marking me, the best I've seen all year."
Lew-Port had another great chance in the 64th minute when Auer sent a pass to Maggie Johnson. The junior just missed getting a foot on the cross and it stayed 1-0 until Stupart scored in the 72nd minute. The goal came about when an L-P defender slipped while trying to get to Jebejian's pass.
"We got the breaks," Cupertino said. "And our girls worked hard."
The Lew-Port fans made the trip for the title game!!
But so did the Lancers, especially in a first half in which it had the better of play.
Lew-Port (18-2-1) had a great chance in the second minute as Auer sent a pass to Morgan Monteleone. The junior's shot forced Broncos goalie Milly Koenig to make a leaping save.
That set the tone for the half and Forney's team kept up the pressure. The 10th minute saw L-P's best chance of the half.
Auer made a great run against two defenders and sent a pass to Woods for an open shot from 12 yards. The senior slipped and could not get off a shot.
"I had three chances like that that I normally would have scored on," Woods said afterward. "It just wasn't my day."
Even so, Woods and Auer made Bronxville work hard in the next few minutes to keep it scoreless, then had a player taken down in the box. No call was made and it stayed 0-0.
The Broncos (20-1-1) almost scored in the 20th minute on a misplay by the Lew-Port defense. Jebejian kept up the pressure for the Section I champs with a good shot in the scramble that Hoffman covered.
Woods had Lew-Port's best chance as play wound down in the half, but the defense deflected her shot. Moments later, Hoffman needed to make a save on a great corner kick by Jebejian to deny Bronxville's last good chance in the first half.
Hoffman and Koenig finished with three saves apiece.
"Our defense got the job done," Cupertino said of what he felt was the key to the game.
And the ending left Lew-Port with its best finish in program history.
The Lancers' last reached the final four in the 1990s but never made the title game until this year.
"They played their hearts out," Forney said.