Lew-Port's magical season ends with loss in Class B girls soccer state title game

But so did the Lancers, especially in a first half in which it had the better of play.

Lew-Port (18-2-1) had a great chance in the second minute as Auer sent a pass to Morgan Monteleone. The junior's shot forced Broncos goalie Milly Koenig to make a leaping save.

That set the tone for the half and Forney's team kept up the pressure. The 10th minute saw L-P's best chance of the half.

Auer made a great run against two defenders and sent a pass to Woods for an open shot from 12 yards. The senior slipped and could not get off a shot.

"I had three chances like that that I normally would have scored on," Woods said afterward. "It just wasn't my day."

Even so, Woods and Auer made Bronxville work hard in the next few minutes to keep it scoreless, then had a player taken down in the box. No call was made and it stayed 0-0.

The Broncos (20-1-1) almost scored in the 20th minute on a misplay by the Lew-Port defense. Jebejian kept up the pressure for the Section I champs with a good shot in the scramble that Hoffman covered.