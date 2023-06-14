Medina junior offensive lineman Roosevelt Mitchell has given a verbal commitment to continue his football career at Akron, of the Mid-American Conference.

Roosevelt is listed at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. According to his social media, he also had offers from Boston College and the University of Massachusetts, with the Akron offer coming in mid-April after the program's spring game. He cannot sign a binding National Letter of Intent until December.

He also played defense for the Mustangs with 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception last season.

He was named to the Class C North first team.

Jalen Duff, Bobby Beilein to NCCC

Reigning Western New York scoring champion Jalen Duff of Lewiston-Porter announced on social media that he will continue his basketball career at Niagara County Community College. Duff is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound guard.

Duff was named to the Class B all-state first team after averaging 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Lancers.

Duff, named to the All-Western New York small schools first team, scored at least 20 points in each game, along with 10 30-point games. Duff leaves Lewiston-Porter with over 2,291 career points, which ranks in the top five in Western New York history.

Duff's teammate and childhood friend, Bobby Beilein, will join him on the Thunderwolves, who are coached by Beilein's father, Bill.

In his final season with the Lancers, Beilein was named to Niagara Frontier League first team after averaging 20 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. He had three 30-point games and 14 20-point games. Beilein was named to the All-WNY third team for small schools.