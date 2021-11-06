Lew-Port only Section VI girls team to advance in soccer

A quarter of a loaf is better than none.
Lewiston-Porter was the only one of the four Section VI girls soccer championship teams to survive Saturday's Far West Regionals against Section V opponents from the Rochester area and advance to the final four of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.
The Lancers of coach Norman Forney will play the Wheatley School (Section VIII) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the state Class B semifinal at Cortland High School. It is Lew-Port's first state semifinal appearance since 1996.
Lew-Port (16-1-1) built a 2-0 lead and was never headed in its 5-2 triumph over Palmyra-Macedon at the Caledonia-Mumford, though the teams combined for four goals in a frenetic first 13 minutes.
Lancaster in Class AA and Frewsburg in Class C suffered 1-0 losses in their regionals. Lancaster fell to Penfield at Webster Thomas and Frewsburg lost on a penalty kick to Byron-Bergen, also at Cal-Mum.
In Class A, Spencerport exploded for four second-half goals in a 5-0 victory over Grand Island.
The Lew-Port team was "supercharged" for the game after getting a police escort and support from fans along the road as they left for the Rochester area.
"A lot of those people came to the game," Forney said. "It really supercharged the kids."
Lew-Port had a 3-1 halftime lead on goals by Sarah Woods (two) and Logan Monteleone. Sophie Auer added two second-half goals after assisting on all three in the first half. Goalkeeper Rebecca Hoffman had four saves.
"My backline played great," Forney said. "Tessa Schuey at right back was everywhere, locking them down. If she got caught out of position she got back to the girl with the ball.
Reyna Hermoza and Serena Martino also stood out on the backline, according to Forney, as did Lucia Sanchez, who has developed into a skilled player in her first season at left back.
"The team has gotten better as the season went along," said Forney, who took over Lew-Port as head girls coach in 2016. "It's a process. The girls pretty much work together year-round. They put in the work and now they can see the result."
Soccer in Lewiston has a long history that began with an ambitious youth program in the 1970s.
"A lot of the parents of these kids played at Lew-Port," said Forney. "It's a huge tradition and it shows in the passion they bring to the game."
Lew-Port has won three of the last four Section VI titles, but this was its first trip in that span to regionals. Lew-Port lost on penalty kicks to Amherst, so it didn’t move onto the Far West Regionals in 2018. In 2020, there was no regional round and no state tournament because of Covid precautions. The 2020 version lost just five seniors so this year's edition is a similar group.
Bre DeHond scored late in the first half to put Spencerport in the lead against Grand Island. Then, twice the Rangers scored rapid-fire goals to put it out of reach. Lindsay Lenhard and Lily Brongo scored with a span of 32 seconds early in the second half and later Jamie Keens and Alyssa Hackett scored with a span of 39 seconds.
Spencerport coach Jamie Schneider, in explaining the scoring outburst, told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: “Soccer’s one of those games where you’ve got to get some rhythm and win the midfield. As we won the midfield we started to create some good opportunities.”
Bronxville (Section I) and Saranac (Section VII) will meet in the other Class B semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cortland High. The winners will play for the state title at 10 a.m. Sunday.