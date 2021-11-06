Lew-Port only Section VI girls team to advance in soccer

In Class A, Spencerport exploded for four second-half goals in a 5-0 victory over Grand Island.

The Lew-Port team was "supercharged" for the game after getting a police escort and support from fans along the road as they left for the Rochester area.

"A lot of those people came to the game," Forney said. "It really supercharged the kids."

Lew-Port had a 3-1 halftime lead on goals by Sarah Woods (two) and Logan Monteleone. Sophie Auer added two second-half goals after assisting on all three in the first half. Goalkeeper Rebecca Hoffman had four saves.

"My backline played great," Forney said. "Tessa Schuey at right back was everywhere, locking them down. If she got caught out of position she got back to the girl with the ball.

Reyna Hermoza and Serena Martino also stood out on the backline, according to Forney, as did Lucia Sanchez, who has developed into a skilled player in her first season at left back.

"The team has gotten better as the season went along," said Forney, who took over Lew-Port as head girls coach in 2016. "It's a process. The girls pretty much work together year-round. They put in the work and now they can see the result."