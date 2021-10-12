Lew-Port girls soccer bests St. Mary's as teams tune up for playoffs

Instead of tapering off, Lewiston-Porter and St. Mary’s of Lancaster went looking for tough opposition to get ready for the rigors of postseason play.

They found each other.

The Lancers from Lancaster, challenging for the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association, went to Youngstown Monday to face the Lew-Port Lancers, ranked No. 1 in the latest WNY Small Schools coaches poll.

Lew-Port scored twice in the first half and went on to a 3-1 victory in a nonleague match with a lot of meaning.

Sarah Woods, who usually is assisting other scorers, had two goals for Lew-Port. Sophia Massaro had the other. Woods opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Massaro tallied in the 29th. Woods scored her 18th of the season in the 63rd minute. She leads Western New York in assists with 21, according to the Section VI website.

Junior Sophie Auer, Lew-Port’s leading goal scorer, assisted one of Woods’ goals. Maggie Johnson assisted on Massaro’s.

Rebecca Hoffman had seven saves for the winner but she had plenty of defensive help.