Lew-Port girls soccer bests St. Mary's as teams tune up for playoffs

Instead of tapering off, Lewiston-Porter and St. Mary’s of Lancaster went looking for tough opposition to get ready for the rigors of postseason play.
They found each other.
The Lancers from Lancaster, challenging for the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association, went to Youngstown Monday to face the Lew-Port Lancers, ranked No. 1 in the latest WNY Small Schools coaches poll.
Lew-Port scored twice in the first half and went on to a 3-1 victory in a nonleague match with a lot of meaning.
Sarah Woods, who usually is assisting other scorers, had two goals for Lew-Port. Sophia Massaro had the other. Woods opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Massaro tallied in the 29th. Woods scored her 18th of the season in the 63rd minute. She leads Western New York in assists with 21, according to the Section VI website.
Junior Sophie Auer, Lew-Port’s leading goal scorer, assisted one of Woods’ goals. Maggie Johnson assisted on Massaro’s.
Rebecca Hoffman had seven saves for the winner but she had plenty of defensive help.
“The back line of Tessa Schuey, Reyna Hermoza, Serena Martino and Lucia Sanchez (with help from holding midfielders Maggie Johnson and Kayla Persinger) was fantastic,” messaged Lew-Port coach Norm Forney.
Forney’s team extended its unbeaten streak to eight games since its only loss, 3-2 to Niagara Frontier League champion Grand Island. Lew-Port played GI to a 0-0 draw last week. Lew-Port is 10-1-1 overall and finished 8-1-1 in the NFL.
St. Mary’s is 6-5, but stands 3-2 in Monsignor Martin play.
St. Mary’s has two of the best players in the region in senior striker Shae O’Rourke and Gabriella Gambino. O’Rourke was last season’s Gatorade New York State Player of the Year but has been injured this season. Coach Brittany Heist hopes she will be back for the Monsignor Martin playoffs.
Gambino, who came back this season after missing a year because of knee surgery, hit the 100-point career mark (37 goals, 28 assists) last week in a 5-0 win over Mount St. Mary.
Claire DeAngelis scored the St. Mary's goal against Lew-Port with an assist from Charlie Pawli.
The Lancers figure to contend with defending champion Nardin and Nichols for the Monsignor Martin playoff championship. The Lancers have lost twice to Nichols, the first in overtime.
Monday’s game was Lew-Port’s last before it begins its defense of the Section VI Class A-2 playoffs championship. Seeds are released Saturday.
St. Mary’s has a nonleague game at Tonawanda and then a league game Oct. 22 against Sacred Heart.