Lew-Port boys soccer wins regional, heads to state semifinal for first time since 1993

SPENCERPORT – As his team gathered on the sideline following the Class B Far West Regionals early Saturday afternoon, Lewiston-Porter boys soccer coach Rick Sweeney handed each of the Lancer players a gift.

A sandwich bag.

“Pick up a leaf and take it home boys,” Sweeney said following a 2-0 win over Section V’s Livonia that sent the Lancers to the state semifinals for the first time since 1993.

He should know.

Sweeney played on Lew-Port’s first state semifinal team as a senior in the fall of 1990 and assistant coach Andy Leardini played on the last.

Junior Eli Veltri scored a goal in each half and senior goalkeeper Nathan Russell and friends secured their 16th shutout of the season to keep the Lancers (21-0-1) unbeaten and secure a semifinal matchup with either Carle Place of Section VIII or Our Lady of Lourdes of Section IX at 11:15 a.m. next Saturday at Goshen High School.

“This means a lot to the school and the entire community,” Sweeney said. “We are a small community with a strong soccer tradition and a lot of pride.”

This year’s version of the Lancers, who are ranked fifth in the most recent state Class B poll, are also good, having outscored their opponents by 89-7 this season while playing mostly a large-school schedule.

Veltri’s first strike came from the top of the box off an assist from Dylan Ljiljanich in the 25th minute.

“I didn’t really see it come off of my foot, but I saw the net move and got all excited that it went in,” Veltri said.

Veltri struck again in the 56th minute, driving a 20-yard free kick around a four-man wall and into the corner of the net.

“I just put it far side,” Veltri said of his sixth goal of the season.

“He just hit a top-notch shot,” Sweeney said. “I don’t think that there are many keepers in New York State that could have got to that one.”

Although the ­­Bulldogs (18-2-1) pressed late, Russell and a defense buoyed by Brody Burnham, David Kennedy, David Pavan and Joe Leardini was able to complete the clean sheet.

“My defense stepped up huge for me today,” said Russell, who notched his 38th career shutout. “It was a solid effort.”

Sweeney already has an idea of what he will tell his team next week as it tries to win Lew-Port’s first state boys soccer title.

“Put everything you’ve got into it,” he said. “You’ve got to make the most of the opportunity and not leave anything on the table.”