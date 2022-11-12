Lew-Port boys soccer season comes to surprise end in state semifinals

GOSHEN – Playing in the state final four for the first time since 1993, the Lewiston-Porter boys soccer team saw its season end with a 3-1 loss to Our Lady of Lourdes from Section IX in the Class B semifinals Saturday at Goshen High School.

Despite the loss, senior Dominic Massaro said he had no regrets regarding his team’s play and how hard they worked during one of the program’s best seasons in nearly three decades. The Lancers finished 21-1-1.

“It was great way to end it, although we lost,” he said. “It was a pretty good season.”

The Lancers played an aggressive first half, but entered halftime in a scoreless contest after Lourdes’ Evan Cancro stopped a penalty kick by Lewiston-Porter star Drew Leardini early in the first half. A free kick by Eli Veltri also sailed over the net, depriving Lew-Port of another opportunity.

The game remained scoreless until Lourdes’ Alex Hooper tallied with 30:28 left in the second half on a ball that was misplayed by the Lancers.

Lourdes (13-4-1), which played aggressively in the second half, took a 2-0 lead less the 12 minutes later when David DeVito put the ball by a diving Nathan Russell into the net.

Lew-Port had only given up two goals in a game once this season.

Massaro scored on a penalty kick to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 15:51 remaining, but Dean Eljamal for Lourdes added a final goal with 6:25 left in the game

Lew-Port coach Rick Sweeney had a sense his team would remain aggressive in the second half – until Lourdes took over the game with sustained momentum.

“There is no reason to think we wouldn’t,” said Sweeney. “We really had a firm hand on the flow of play in the first half. I felt, coming out of the first, we didn’t see anything that seemed to suggest to kind of flip the script a whole lot, and they did.

“They had the better of the play in the second half, especially early on. Did I see that coming? No.”

Massaro, a senior, also hoped his score would shift the momentum back to his team, but Lourdes was able to answer.

“I think it could have changed it a little bit,” he said.