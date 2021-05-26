Legendary Nichols coach Beth Stone selected to National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Longtime Nichols coach Beth Stone has been selected to the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021, USA Lacrosse announced.

Stone, who was a physical education teacher at Nichols for nearly 40 years before her retirement in 2020, is a past president of the USWLA High School Coaches Council and a longtime member of the USA Lacrosse High School All-America Committee. She has been on the executive board of USA Lacrosse’s Western New York chapter for more than 20 years and has conducted clinics throughout the area for more than 20 years. She is a four-time women’s competition chairperson for the FIL World Championships and previously served as chair for girls lacrosse for the Empire State Games.

Stone remains Nichols' coach for lacrosse and field hockey. Her teams won Midwest Schoolgirls Lacrosse Association titles in 2011, 2014 and 2016 and reached the finals in 2010 and 2017. In field hockey, Nichols won New York State Association of Independent Schools (NYSAIS) championships in 2005 and 2010.

Nichols said that Stone has coached, taught or mentored more than 5,500 students in her career.

The date for the induction ceremony has not been announced. The Hall is located at the home of USA Lacrosse in Sparks, Md.

