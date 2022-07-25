Legendary coach Gene Tundo to be inducted into Orchard Park Athletic Hall of Fame

Legendary coach Gene Tundo is among the inductees selected to the Orchard Park Athletic Hall of Fame, the school announced Monday. Induction events are scheduled for homecoming, Sept. 24.

Tundo helped OP football become one of the signature programs in Western New York, capturing New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in Class AA in 2008 and 2011 and finishing as state runner-up in 2012. The Quakers won 12 sectional titles and reached the final 17 times during his 24 seasons. He retired as football coach in March 2018.

Tundo was the longtime boys lacrosse coach at the school, leading the program to 24 Section VI titles and 541 wins in 35 seasons before stepping down prior to the 2016 season. He also coached wrestling, finishing with more than 100 career coaching victories in three sports, and spent time as the girls indoor track and field coach.

His son Jeffrey, a two-time All-Western New York selection in lacrosse and a 2009 Orchard Park graduate, also will be inducted in the Class of 2022. Jeffrey went on to play at Ohio State and Stony Brook.

Longtime coach Terence McMahon and Kyle Hoppy, who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles after being named All-Western New York player of the year as a senior in 2009 and opted for a college football career at Bucknell.

Six girls swimming relay teams, including two state recordholders from 1999, from the Quakers’ dominant program also will be inducted:

• 200 free relay, 1999 (Beth Galloway, Kristi Stone, Marie Wolbert, Martha Whistler).

• 400 free relay, 1999 (Beth Galloway, Kierstyn Thayer, Marie Wolbert, Martha Whistler).

• 200 medley relay, 2000 (Alaina Theil, Martha Whistler, Marie Wolbert, Megan Linehan).

• 200 medley relay, 2001 (Robin Lehner, Alaina Theil, Martha Whistler, Marie Wolbert).

• 200 free relay, 2002 (Martha Whistler, Marie Wolbert, Alaina Theil, Megan Smith).

• 200 medley relay, 2004 (Andrea Lehner, Megan Smith, Madilyn Sherry, Hannah Whistler).

Remembering Sarow

The Kenmore West softball program will hold a memorial tribute Sunday to Dennis Sarow, who joined the softball staff at his alma mater in the early 1990s after returning to Western New York and took on multiple roles over 25 years, including assistant coach and a statistician, and ordered equipment and uniforms for the program.

Sarow, the Connolly Cup chairman for high school football who was devoted to local sports, died in May at age 66 after a brief illness.

The tribute is scheduled for 2 p.m. following the alumni game at the Kenmore West softball field with friends and family asked to join organizers at Mooney’s on Military Road in Kenmore after the ceremony.

Commitment

Derek Onevelo, a catcher in the Class of 2023 for St. Joe’s, has announced his commitment to D’Youville.