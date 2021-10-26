Lauren Levy, Elle Noecker lead Buffalo Seminary to All-Catholic Girls Swimming Championships title

“The girls exceeded all expectations,” said Levy, who has not decided on a college yet. “We’ve been training for states for all these months, so it’s great to see all of that work pay off.”

The times from the All-Catholic meet will be compared to a similar competition in Long Island. A slot will be available in the state meet in Ithaca next month to the fastest swimmer from each event in the two meets, provided they break the state standard.

Elle Noecker also had a terrific night. She won the 200 IM in 2:04.18, and followed it with a win in the 100 breast in 1:04.73. Including the two relays, that meant she was part of four wins as well.

The night’s best race might have been the 500 free. Sophia Noecker of Buffalo Seminary and Paige Glor of Mount Saint Mary figured to be the class of the field, and they were. But which was better? It was hard to tell with two laps to go, as Glor led Noecker by one-hundred of a second. But Noecker had just enough to pull ahead slightly, winning in a time of 5:31.98 to Glor’s 5:32.23.

Gabrielle Adamczyk of Sacred Heart was in peak form, winning the 200-yard free in 2:00.99. A little later, Adamczyk took a close decision over Gioia of Nardin in the 100-yard free, 54.61 to 54.91.