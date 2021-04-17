Late-game push lifts Eden/North Collins football past Lackawanna, 39-36

C.J. Sroda huddled with his teammates in the waning moments of the fourth quarter and quickly strategized.
All that stood between the Eden/North Collins football team and a win at Lackawanna was one yard, which could come on a fourth-down conversion.
With a few quick steps, Raiders wide receiver Quinn Harrington scrambled through the line and put the Raiders at ease. Harrington’s fourth-down play with less than two minutes left in the game helped Eden/North Collins secure a 39-36 win Saturday at Lackawanna.
Eden takes it down to the final play to beat Lackawanna 39-36 in high school football Saturday, April 17, 2021.
“I knew my line was going to be there behind my back, and I knew they were going to give a good enough push to get through and get the first down,” said Sroda, Eden/North Collins’ quarterback. “If we wanted to win, we’ve really got to push. That one play was going to determine who was going to win or not, who was going to own the field and who was going to finish the game.”
Harrington’s fourth-down conversion capped off a win that Eden/North Collins coach Rick Weber called “an emotional roller coaster.”
“That’s why we coach it, that’s why we play it,” Weber said. “All of us love this game. Things started off not-so-great, and we were kind of down, but we kept our heads up in the game and all the sudden things are going great, and we’re up by three scores.
“Lackawanna comes back, and it’s definitely like a chess game. You’re trying to game-plan for what they’re doing, and they’re trying to game-plan for what we’re doing. But emotionally, it’s up and down, throughout the game.”
Eden/North Collins, which was in a three-way tie for eighth in The News’ small-school poll, trailed 16-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders answered with second-quarter touchdowns by Trevor Masocco, Harrington and Austin Sroda's second touchdown, and took a 29-16 lead at the half.
Lackawanna quarterback William Gechell completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ashlin Alexander (four catches for 45 yards) with 3:01 left in the third to cut Eden/North Collins’ lead to 29-22, but the Raiders (3-0) opened their lead to 39-22 with 4:59 left in regulation, first on Paul Winiecki’s 28-yard field goal with 6:34 left, which ended a 14-play drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters, and Masocco’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“Defensively, in the second and third quarters, I thought we were able to shut that down,” Weber said. ”We capitalized on some turnovers, they had a botched punt snap and we took advantage of that, we had the pick-six (by Masocco) and every time we put the ball in our offense’s hands, I put our faith and trust in C.J.”
The Steelers (1-1), however, weren’t finished. Following a first half in which it allowed the Raiders 182 yards of offense, its defense limited Eden/North Collins to 99 yards, including only 29 rushing yards in the second half.
After Jeremi'Yha Presley (13 carries for 206 yards) ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 3:31 left, Presley intercepted C.J. Sroda (16 for 25 passing, 219 yards) on third-and-9 from the Raiders 49.
Presley’s return to the Raider 29 set up a four-play drive that ended with Getchell (11 for 19 passing, 108 yards, four touchdown passes) connecting with Alexander 50 seconds later for Alexander’s third touchdown, a 10-yard catch, followed by Jordon Rivers’ 2-point conversion run that cut the Raiders’ lead to 39-36.
“We caught a break when they tried to throw the ball on us on third-and-long,” Steelers coach Adam Tardif said. “But it was pretty amazing to see our kids fight back. We have so many young kids on the team, nine sophomores, the quarterback is a sophomore, two receivers are sophomores, a lot of our defense is sophomores, but it was great.”
The outcome almost matched up with Weber’s prediction for the game.
“I told someone that it was going to come down to a field goal,” he said. “But it didn’t come down to a field goal. That (3-point margin) was a big part of the game, though.”