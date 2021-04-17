Late-game push lifts Eden/North Collins football past Lackawanna, 39-36

C.J. Sroda huddled with his teammates in the waning moments of the fourth quarter and quickly strategized.

All that stood between the Eden/North Collins football team and a win at Lackawanna was one yard, which could come on a fourth-down conversion.

With a few quick steps, Raiders wide receiver Quinn Harrington scrambled through the line and put the Raiders at ease. Harrington’s fourth-down play with less than two minutes left in the game helped Eden/North Collins secure a 39-36 win Saturday at Lackawanna.

+14 Photos: Eden/North Collins 39, Lackawanna 36 Eden takes it down to the final play to beat Lackawanna 39-36 in high school football Saturday, April 17, 2021.

“I knew my line was going to be there behind my back, and I knew they were going to give a good enough push to get through and get the first down,” said Sroda, Eden/North Collins’ quarterback. “If we wanted to win, we’ve really got to push. That one play was going to determine who was going to win or not, who was going to own the field and who was going to finish the game.”

Harrington’s fourth-down conversion capped off a win that Eden/North Collins coach Rick Weber called “an emotional roller coaster.”