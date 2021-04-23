Last-minute first-down helps lift Bennett football to 30-25 win at Frontier

With less than a minute left and his team in need of a first down to close out a win, Bennett football coach Steve McDuffie didn’t just explain to his team the best strategy to convert a fourth-down play.

McDuffie drew from a particular adage as he addressed his team during a timeout.

“I always try to go back to the lessons I learned from some of the great coaches I’ve been around, and I always like to use my favorite quote,” McDuffie said. " 'Adversity doesn’t build character. It reveals character.' The times when we were at the most adverse times you find out who you are, so let’s try to dig in. Let’s try to get this first down.”

By that point in the game, answering to adversity was a theme for the Tigers. Each time Bennett found itself down, it collectively responded in a 30-25 win Friday at Frontier, a win that helped the Tigers, in Class AA, earn a spot in the playoffs.

First, the Tigers (3-1) spotted the Falcons a 13-0 lead in the first 13 minutes of the first half. Then, after taking a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Falcons took the lead right back on Hayden Carder’s 75-yard kickoff return.