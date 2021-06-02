Lancers take Canisius to third game in Georgetown Cup series

Two veterans of the 2019 Georgetown Cup champion St. Mary's of Lancaster baseball team helped the No. 4 seeded Lancers surprise No. 1 seed Canisius 5-1 in the opener of their best-of-three semifinal series at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls.

Canisius came back, however, to win the nightcap 3-1 behind the three-hit pitching of Ryan Lynch to send the series a third game Thursday at the Canisius College Demske Complex.

Senior Brandon Thome pitched a two-hitter for St. Mary's in the opener against a Crusaders team that the Lancers had lost twice to in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association regular season.

The key hit in the four-run sixth inning for the Lancers in the first game was a triple by senior Tyler Kerl, another leftover from the 2019 championship team, after a single by Trent Rumley, a third holdover from 2019.

In the nightcap, Canisius broke a 1-1 tie in the second inning when Jake Dionne singled with two outs, Drew Podlas doubled and Victor Mazzara was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The two runs scored on a throwing error on Jacob Laduca's infield grounder.

That was the end of the scoring.