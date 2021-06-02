 Skip to main content
Lancers take Canisius to third game in Georgetown Cup series
Two veterans of the 2019 Georgetown Cup champion St. Mary's of Lancaster baseball team helped the No. 4 seeded Lancers surprise No. 1 seed Canisius 5-1 in the opener of their best-of-three semifinal series at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls.

Canisius came back, however, to win the nightcap 3-1 behind the three-hit pitching of Ryan Lynch to send the series a third game Thursday at the Canisius College Demske Complex.

Senior Brandon Thome pitched a two-hitter for St. Mary's in the opener against a Crusaders team that the Lancers had lost twice to in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association regular season.

The key hit in the four-run sixth inning for the Lancers in the first game was a triple by senior Tyler Kerl, another leftover from the 2019 championship team, after a single by Trent Rumley, a third holdover from 2019. 

In the nightcap, Canisius broke a 1-1 tie in the second inning when Jake Dionne singled with two outs, Drew Podlas doubled and Victor Mazzara was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The two runs scored on a throwing error on Jacob Laduca's infield grounder.

That was the end of the scoring.

No. 2 seed St. Joe's, which tied Canisius at 9-1 for the best regular season record in association play, scored in the bottom of the seventh to defeat visiting St. Francis 2-1 in the opener of their series. 

The Marauders took a 4-0 lead in the second game and went on to an 8-5 victory to clinch the series over the Red Raiders from Athol Springs.

