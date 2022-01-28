Lancaster's Zack Winnicki qualifies for New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship in March

“We’re super proud of him,” Jason Winnicki said. “He’s been chasing that since he was young. He was on the team when the other fella set the record. He’s had that vision of, ‘OK, that’s where I want to go,’ and that guy’s at UB now running. He knew what he wanted to do. He really went into it this year tailoring his training to say, ‘I want this record. I’m going to go for it.’ ”

With a 2020-21 indoor season almost nonexistent due to Covid-19 restrictions, Winnicki took the added time to work on craft. A two-time All-Western New York cross-country first-team selection, he is coming off a fall season in which he again won the Section VI Class A race and then went on to finish ninth in the state meet and seventh at the Nike Cross Regionals event.

Knowing and believing in the work he put in over the last year, his results aren’t a shocker.

“I don’t want to say necessarily a surprise, but considering the circumstances, coming off last season we had next to no meets,” Winnicki said. “It’s great to have the opportunity to show what I’ve been working on and to show what our team has been working on. I think the performances, they’ve spoken for themselves with the great times.”

He’s had good outings thus far and will aim to continue his special season, as he’ll be competing in the 1600 meters and 4x400 meter relay Sunday at Houghton College. Including Sunday, three regular season meets remain before the Section VI team championships on Feb. 19 and the state qualifier on Feb. 26.

