Lancaster's Zack Winnicki qualifies for New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship in March

Just a week ago, Lancaster senior Zack Winnicki was more than six hours away from Western New York in New York City.
He was the sole area athlete competing in the New Balance Games at the Armory.
He finished sixth in the 3,200 meters and set a school record with a time of 9:23.84, breaking former teammate and current University at Buffalo distance runner Armani Merlino’s mark of 9:25.96. His finish also qualified him for the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship in March at the Armory.
“Going into the race, I wanted to make it my goal to qualify for the national championship race and break the school record,” Winnicki said. “During the race, I really wasn’t sure if either of those things was going to happen. I just wasn’t feeling good during the race. As the race went on, the pain started to numb, and the time started to tick down. It worked out.”
The reason Winnicki doubted if he’d be able to accomplish his goal is that his legs felt sore for the first mile of the race after the commute. As the race continued, the soreness numbed, and he was able to find a rhythm.
Despite the slow start, he went on to complete his two goals with his father, Jason, in attendance. Jason Winnicki is the West Seneca East Senior High’s principal.
“We’re super proud of him,” Jason Winnicki said. “He’s been chasing that since he was young. He was on the team when the other fella set the record. He’s had that vision of, ‘OK, that’s where I want to go,’ and that guy’s at UB now running. He knew what he wanted to do. He really went into it this year tailoring his training to say, ‘I want this record. I’m going to go for it.’ ”
With a 2020-21 indoor season almost nonexistent due to Covid-19 restrictions, Winnicki took the added time to work on craft. A two-time All-Western New York cross-country first-team selection, he is coming off a fall season in which he again won the Section VI Class A race and then went on to finish ninth in the state meet and seventh at the Nike Cross Regionals event.
Knowing and believing in the work he put in over the last year, his results aren’t a shocker.
“I don’t want to say necessarily a surprise, but considering the circumstances, coming off last season we had next to no meets,” Winnicki said. “It’s great to have the opportunity to show what I’ve been working on and to show what our team has been working on. I think the performances, they’ve spoken for themselves with the great times.”
He’s had good outings thus far and will aim to continue his special season, as he’ll be competing in the 1600 meters and 4x400 meter relay Sunday at Houghton College. Including Sunday, three regular season meets remain before the Section VI team championships on Feb. 19 and the state qualifier on Feb. 26.