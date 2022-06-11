Lancaster's softball season ends with loss in state semifinal

MORICHES – Having traveled more than 400 miles from home, the Lancaster softball team wanted to make the journey to Long Island worth every step.

Though advancement to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA final was not to be, the Legends paved the way for an exciting road ahead.

The Legends (18-3) took undefeated Monroe-Woodbury to the brink in a Class AA semifinal before falling 4-3 Saturday morning at the Moriches Athletic Complex.

The loss came via heartbreak as the Crusaders (23-0) erased Lancaster’s 3-0 lead in their final two turns at the plate, but was met with undeniable resistance. Lancaster was responsible for the Crusaders’ first one-run win in a month-and-a-half.

The Legends certainly left a sizable impression on their nationally recognized opponents. Monroe-Woodbury is No. 24 in the latest MaxPreps national rankings.

“I’ve been watching a lot of film and I knew that they were going to be outstanding,” Monroe-Woodbury coach Penny Roberts said. “We knew that it was going to be a one-run game coming in. We just wanted to be on the other end of it. I really think they’re a phenomenal team. They compete well, and they’re class acts as well.”

Even the play on which the eventual game-winning run scored in the sixth inning served as an example of a Lancaster season built on resilience. Monroe-Woodbury’s Olivia Shippee came home on a wild pitch for the lead, but Amanda Palmer was then thrown out at home as she attempted to score from second. A flyout ended the inning.

Lancaster got the tying run in scoring position with one out in the seventh when Bella Culliman led off with a single, and she moved into scoring position on Brennah DeWald’s sacrifice bunt. Crusaders pitcher Brianna Roberts then struck out the next two batters to finish with 13 for the game.

“No matter how far down you think you are, we learned to never give up,” said senior Brooke Fraas, who scored of one of Lancaster’s three runs via bases loaded walk to Karly Schurkus.

“We’ve come back so many times this season. We were down so far. Everyone thought (some games) were over and we came back. I think that means so much.”

Penny Roberts described Lancaster pitcher Madi Balk as “amazing,” and she again showed why she is headed to Florida State. Balk shut out a Woodbury-Monroe offense capable of regularly posting 10-run games (having done so six times in their last 13 games) for four innings.

The Crusaders did not have a hit for 4⅓ innings, and the four batters who reached base to that point – three on walks and one on an error – were left on base.

In the fifth, Monroe-Woodbury loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter before Emma Lawson’s two-run single cut the Lancaster lead to 3-1. Danielle Ryan scored on a passed ball to make it 3-2.

In total, Balk allowed three hits, nine walks and nine strikeouts. She finished the season with a whopping 281 strikeouts.

Balk also was primarily responsible for Lancaster’s short-lived lead with a two-run single in the top half of the fifth. She finished with three hits.

But Saturday, as Balk acknowledged, served as the culmination for a tight-knight group of friends that produced Lancaster’s first trip to the state softball semifinals since 2003.

“This trip was wonderful. We made so many memories in the hotel room, we went out and did a bunch of fun things,” senior leadoff hitter Kaitlin Romanowski said. “We did our favorite thing: playing softball together. That’s what we’ll remember.”

The Legends believe the end of this season’s journey is only the start of a run of success.

“There is so much talent for this program moving forward,” Fraas said. “This team is going to be big.”

This season served as a welcome return to the state tournament after two years because of the Covid pandemic, and those in the Lancaster dugout found victory on Long Island before Balk even threw her first pitch.

“After the game, I told them that, in the long run, you’re going to remember this as the year you made it to states and not the year that you lost. I am so proud of them,” coach Kelly Ambrose said. “We took a very good team to the very end, (in) a 4-3 game, a super close game … They’re not going to remember this for a loss. They’re going to remember it for all they accomplished.”