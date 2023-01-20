 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster's Rachel Kamrowski commits to Niagara County Community College

  • Updated
Rachel Kamrowski

FIRST TEAM LARGE: Rachel Kamrowski. Three-year starter scored a career-high 26 points versus Hamburg. Most memorable game was the Class AA final, as Lancaster won its first sectional title since 1978 and she scored a game-high 21 points in a 67-43 victory against Clarence. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster senior guard Rachel Kamrowski, who was named to the All-Western New York large school first team last season, is heading to Niagara County Community College, she announced Thursday on social media.

“I would like to thank my Lancaster women’s basketball family of teammates and coaches,” she wrote. "I wouldn’t be the player or person I am today without each of them having an incredible impact on my life.”

Kamrowski led Lancaster to a Section VI Class AA championship last season by averaging 15.8 points per game. This season, she is again averaging 15.8 points per game for the Legends (7-3), second on the team.

She also was a key part of Lancaster's 27-game winning streak against Western New York competition that ended with a loss to Cardinal O'Hara on Jan. 10.

Lancaster is ranked No. 3 in this week's News’ girls basketball large schools poll.

