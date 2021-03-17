Lancaster's Morganne Dee closing in on elusive 100 career points in hockey

Morganne Dee of Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew is closing in on 100 career points, heading into Thursday night's WNY Girls Federation first-round playoff hockey game as the No. 4 seed against No. 5 Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park at 7:30 p.m. at Northtown Center.

Dee, a Lancaster senior, has six goals and 12 assists for 18 points this season, giving her 48 goals and 48 assists for 96 points in 101 career games. It all started in her seventh grade season with LID (2015-16) when she broke in with two assists in 14 games.

If she makes it, Dee would become the 14th Fed player to reach 100.

"Reaching 100 would be awesome and I have always looked up to the players who have reached that target," Dee said. "If I don’t get those points, I still am forever grateful that I was able to make the all-time leading scorer list."

Of course, not having the normal 14-game regular-season schedule limited Dee's opportunities.

"I do think about if it were a regular season I would be at 100, but I’m so fortunate to have just been able to play a season," she said. "Everyone in the league worked so hard to make this season happen, and it was definitely one to remember. Just to be able to play a season and reach 96 points is a huge personal accomplishment.