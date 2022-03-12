Lancaster's magical girls basketball season ends in Far West Regionals

“They are one of the top teams in the state,” Lancaster coach Jayson Jaskier said. “We didn’t really face anything like they do during our season. When you run into that type of pressure for the first time, sometimes it takes a little while to adjust to it.”

The Legends settled down in the third quarter and rode the inside-outside combination of freshman sensation Madison Francis and junior Rachel Kamrowski to close the gap.

Kamrowski scored 11 of her 16 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that pulled the Legends within 48-40 with 16 seconds left.

Francis scored 10 of her 24 points in the third and established herself as an inside presence. After an up-and-down first half, Francis finished with 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals.

“When you look at her and watch her play, sometimes you forget that she is a freshman,” Jaskier said.

With Francis and three other starters returning, Lancaster certainly has plenty of reasons for optimism in the future.