Lancaster's magical girls basketball season ends in Far West Regionals

HENRIETTA – The disappointment was apparent in her voice, but Brooke Bauer quickly found the words to put Lancaster’s most successful girls basketball season in 44 years into perspective.
“This team has so much heart,” the junior guard said moments after Bishop Kearney ended the Legends’ storybook season, 64-55, in the Class AA Far West Regionals Saturday at Rush-Henrietta High School.
The Legends (21-1), who won their first Section VI title since 1978, trailed by 20 points at halftime but regrouped and made a run. Lancaster cut the BK lead to seven points on a 3-pointer by Casey Mahony with 7:15 to play before the Kings (22-3) closed it out to earn a berth in the state semifinals.
“We said in the locker room (at halftime) that we needed to go out and play our game,” Bauer said. “We were able to do that, but it was just a little too much to overcome.”
Bauer’s 3-pointer from the wing gave the Legends their only lead of the game, 10-9, with 1:48 to play in the first quarter.
Using their length and quickness to force turnovers, the Kings ended the half with a 28-7 burst to take a 37-17 lead into intermission. Aniya Rowe scored 13 of her 14 points in the first half to lead BK.
Freshman Klarissa Goode paced Bishop Kearney with 19 points, including a baseline floater that restored her team’s 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Her older sister, senior Kaia Goode, added 16 points, for the perennial Section V power.
“They are one of the top teams in the state,” Lancaster coach Jayson Jaskier said. “We didn’t really face anything like they do during our season. When you run into that type of pressure for the first time, sometimes it takes a little while to adjust to it.”
The Legends settled down in the third quarter and rode the inside-outside combination of freshman sensation Madison Francis and junior Rachel Kamrowski to close the gap.
Kamrowski scored 11 of her 16 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that pulled the Legends within 48-40 with 16 seconds left.
Francis scored 10 of her 24 points in the third and established herself as an inside presence. After an up-and-down first half, Francis finished with 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals.
“When you look at her and watch her play, sometimes you forget that she is a freshman,” Jaskier said.
With Francis and three other starters returning, Lancaster certainly has plenty of reasons for optimism in the future.
“We will use this as fuel for next year,” Jaskier said. “Last year we lost in the (Section VI) semis and we used that as motivation in sectionals and to get to regionals. We’ll use this to hopefully get back here next year and get closer to Albany.”
“We can’t let this one game define our season,” Bauer said. “We came a long way to get here, played a lot of big games and just ran into a really good Bishop Kearney team today.”
The Kings, who last advanced to the state semifinals in 2019, will play either Corning-Painted Post of Section IV or Warwick of Section IX in the state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.