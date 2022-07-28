Lancaster's Madi Balk to play in All-American game, appear on ESPN2

If there was any doubt that Lancaster’s Madi Balk had made the Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American Game, those were erased Tuesday.

Balk and 43 of the top senior softball players in the nation were taken on a cruise off the Southern California coast. There, each player received a bag of items, including her game uniform, batting helmet, cleats and other gear along with a backpack.

“It was really cool to see all our hard work pay off,” said Balk, who then posted photos on social media of the items and a photo of her already breaking in her new cleats.

Thank you soooo much @PGFnetwork for the gear!!! Absolutely love my new gear, especially my new pair of cleats, I couldn’t wait to break them in!!! The cruise was so much fun and I’m so grateful that I get to be a part of this experience with these amazing athletes🤍🤗 pic.twitter.com/CsKBFSxoci — Madi Balk (@MadiBalk) July 27, 2022

Balk, the Coaches’ All-Western New York Pitcher of the Year, will play for the East on Saturday in a game televised at 10 p.m. ET by ESPN2.

“It’s super cool to be on ESPN for my first time,” she said.

The Florida State signee was dominant from start to finish this spring for the Legends with a 0.67 ERA in 145.1 innings, and tallied a school-record 298 strikeouts. Opponents hit just 0.096 against her as Lancaster won the Class AA sectional title and reached the state semifinals.

For her high school career, Balk had a 0.69 earned run average with 524 strikeouts in 241.3 innings pitched. At the plate, Balk hit .380 and had 27 hits to finish as a career .397 hitter.

Beyond her play in high school, Falk boosted her resume by playing for a Tennessee-based travel team while living in Western New York. The TN Fury Premier has players from multiple states, with players expected to keep to their own routines at home and then join the team at tournaments for most of each summer.

Balk is the second Western New York player to appear in a PGF national showcase event as Williamsville East’s Ella Wesolowski played in the PGF Futures Game last summer as a sophomore as the best of the Class of 2023 beat the best of the Class of 2022. Wesolowski is a Mississippi State commit.