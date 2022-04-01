 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster's John Otto resigns as boys basketball coach
0 comments

Lancaster's John Otto resigns as boys basketball coach

Support this work for $1 a month
Lancaster 49, Orchard Park 40 (copy)

Lancaster coach John Otto.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo

Lancaster boys basketball coach John Otto has resigned from the position he’s held for the past 11 seasons, he announced on social media. 

“I resigned from Lancaster Basketball! I’ve been thinking about it for some time and it was apparent the new administration wanted the program to go in a different direction,” Otto wrote on Facebook.

Otto could not be reached for further comment.

Lancaster athletic director Eric Rupp declined comment because the district does not comment on personnel issues.

In more than a decade with the program, Otto posted more than 100 career victories. In the 2019-2020 season, he led the Legends to their first Section VI championship in boys basketball since 1959.

Lancaster went 9-12 last season and lost to Jamestown in the Class AA semifinals, 59-43.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls
High School

Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls

  • Updated

Cardinal O'Hara won its ninth consecutive Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association title, and ends its season at No. 1 in The Buffalo News' final girls basketball large schools rankings for the 2021-'22 season.

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch
High School

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch

  • Updated

With the boys lacrosse season underway, here is a look at some players to watch, listed in no particular order, led by five underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News