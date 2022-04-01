Lancaster's John Otto resigns as boys basketball coach

Lancaster boys basketball coach John Otto has resigned from the position he’s held for the past 11 seasons, he announced on social media.

“I resigned from Lancaster Basketball! I’ve been thinking about it for some time and it was apparent the new administration wanted the program to go in a different direction,” Otto wrote on Facebook.

Otto could not be reached for further comment.

Lancaster athletic director Eric Rupp declined comment because the district does not comment on personnel issues.

In more than a decade with the program, Otto posted more than 100 career victories. In the 2019-2020 season, he led the Legends to their first Section VI championship in boys basketball since 1959.

Lancaster went 9-12 last season and lost to Jamestown in the Class AA semifinals, 59-43.

