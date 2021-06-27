Lancaster's Eric Rupp earns Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year honor

What Lancaster head coach Eric Rupp has done is extraordinary.
Five seasons on the job, five Section VI Class AA championships.
The only thing that is perhaps more amazing than the Legends winning five straight playoff championships under Rupp is the fact it took so long for him to earn Buffalo News Coach of the Year honors.
That distinction is no longer missing from his resume. Rupp gets the nod for the work he and the Legends staff did during the historic Fall II 2020 season, played during the early spring of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rupp inherited the reins to a Lancaster program with promising pieces five years ago, but one that had not won a Section VI championship since 1999 during his days as a player.
Five titles later …
“It’s still pretty surreal,” Rupp said. “I would have never predicted this in my first five years as head coach. I owe it all to my players and assistant coaches. We have created a culture where kids can be successful both on and off the field.”
This was perhaps one of the most challenging seasons in the history of high school football in Western New York.
No one knew there’d be a season until late January, when state officials gave school districts the OK for the return of high-risk sports as long as respective local departments of health approved. There were teams that had seasons placed on 10-day pause or end prematurely because of a positive test for the Covid-19 virus within the program.
There were teams that needed time to find their legs because pandemic rules made it challenging for football players and teams to prepare for the season in traditional ways.
Nonetheless, Lancaster players put in the work to be in as good of football shape as possible. Rupp and his coaching staff then hit all the right buttons once the team was allowed to gather in late March for the shortened season.
Lancaster finished the season 6-0, the program’s eighth campaign without a loss in 101 years of football. The Legends put the finishing touches on perfection by beating longtime rival Orchard Park, 28-21, for the Class AA title at Foyle/Kling Field. It’s the first time Lancaster secured the Section VI playoff title on its home field.
In the process, the Legends became just the second school in Class AA to win five straight championships. Orchard Park won five in a row under Gene Tundo from 2004-08. The John Faller-led Sweet Home Panthers won six straight Section VI titles in Class A from 2007-12.
“It’s a tremendous honor to join John Faller and Gene Tundo as the third coach in Western New York history to win five in a row,” Rupp said. “This year also had a lot of sentimental value to me as it was the first season without my father.
“With so much uncertainty surrounding the season, we wanted to cherish every minute together as a team.”
The Legends did it well.
What about Wally?
This is the first time this list has been put together without the efforts of the late Dick Gallagher, who in the past would compile his lists of suggestions for first-, second- and third-team and honorable mention honors. I have no idea how he did it going through this for the first time without him.
But one thing I did hear from the coaches and scouts consulted was this: “You have to have Wally on the team.” Another went so far as to say if Wally is not on first team, he would never speak to me.
That was from folks who didn’t coach Wally Wisnewski. That’s how much support the crazy-skilled and talented Wisnewski, the North Tonawanda receiver who also made his share of great plays during his junior season at St. Joe’s, had from those consulted.
His biggest game came against eventual Section VI Class A champion South Park when he ran sideline-to-sideline to bring down Sparks ball carriers. He finished with 14 tackles and on offense had seven catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
He went viral on Twitter following the Lumberjacks’ final game, a win over Tonawanda. He made a scintillating one-handed interception, where he leaped to gain ground on the route and snared it backhanded.
Champions recap
Section champions Lancaster (Class AA), South Park (Class A) and Medina (Class C) were the only teams this season to go unbeaten. Each went 6-0 as each had one game canceled due to an opponent being placed on Covid-19 pause.
Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences won Class B with a 5-1 record, with its lone loss coming in a nonleague game at St. Francis that was scheduled on a Saturday and played two days later due to Covid-19 pauses of their respective opponents for that week. Class D champion Franklinville/Ellicottville went 7-1, but one of the wins was a forfeit. The Titans then played a nonleague game against another opponent the same week, winning that game.
Canisius repeated as Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association champion by defeating St. Francis in the final, 33-14, to finish a 4-1 season.