Lancaster's Eric Rupp earns Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year honor

What Lancaster head coach Eric Rupp has done is extraordinary.

Five seasons on the job, five Section VI Class AA championships.

The only thing that is perhaps more amazing than the Legends winning five straight playoff championships under Rupp is the fact it took so long for him to earn Buffalo News Coach of the Year honors.

That distinction is no longer missing from his resume. Rupp gets the nod for the work he and the Legends staff did during the historic Fall II 2020 season, played during the early spring of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rupp inherited the reins to a Lancaster program with promising pieces five years ago, but one that had not won a Section VI championship since 1999 during his days as a player.

Five titles later …

“It’s still pretty surreal,” Rupp said. “I would have never predicted this in my first five years as head coach. I owe it all to my players and assistant coaches. We have created a culture where kids can be successful both on and off the field.”

This was perhaps one of the most challenging seasons in the history of high school football in Western New York.