Lancaster's Dee, Nichols' Kompson named Prep Talk Athletes for the Fall

After four rounds of voting on BuffaloNews.com, Lancaster field hockey player Morganne Dee and Nichols soccer player Alex Kompson have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Fall.
More than 135,000 votes were cast in the four-day final between Monday and Thursday. Competition began with 16 boys and 16 girls after Thanksgiving, with voting narrowing the field each week.
Dee, the Coaches’ All-Western New York field hockey co-player of the year, earned 83% of the vote to beat Lancaster soccer goalie Shea Vanderbosch, the Coaches’ All-Western New York girls soccer co-player of the year.
“I am so thankful for this honor and I could not have done it without my family, friends, teammates, coaches, school and community for believing in me and taking the time to vote,” Dee said. “The Lancaster community is an unbelievable community who will do anything for other members.
“All the athletes nominated are extraordinary athletes and the Lancaster community kept voting until the only two athletes left were Lancaster athletes. Shea is an incredible soccer goalie and athlete, and I am so fortunate to have been able to go up against her.”
Dee tallied 22 goals and 23 assists for the Legends, who won the Section VI Class A championship, and was named to the all-state team. Dee also plays ice hockey and lacrosse and is aiming to become the first three-sport athlete at Arcadia University in suburban Philadelphia.
Dee noted that her parents, siblings and grandmother all voted often and she also thanked her coaches.
“My friends and teammates were relentless when voting for me and I am so lucky to have met so many amazing friends through sports, and they have supported me no matter what,” Dee said.
Kompson, named the Monsignor Martin Defensive Player of the Year, credited his mother and her prodigious use of social media for helping him garner votes.
“All the praise goes to my mom,” Kompson said. “She was all over it. Posting on Facebook and staying after everyone to keep voting. We didn’t stop. It was awesome.
“We were in still in school and Zoom assemblies and the school was helping me a lot to tell people about it to keep voting every single round and posting on social media.
Kompson, named All-Western New York first team and All-Catholic first team, edged Amherst cross country runner Jack Lenz, an all-state first-team selection and the Class B-2 sectional champion. Kompson had 53% of the total.
“I owe a big thanks to the Nichols community,” he said. “They really helped out and came together. We’re a small school and they wanted to win to show a lot of pride in our school and out students. I’m glad I got to be the person to have my name out there and get the win for our school.”