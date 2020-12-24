Lancaster's Dee, Nichols' Kompson named Prep Talk Athletes for the Fall

Dee noted that her parents, siblings and grandmother all voted often and she also thanked her coaches.

“My friends and teammates were relentless when voting for me and I am so lucky to have met so many amazing friends through sports, and they have supported me no matter what,” Dee said.

Kompson, named the Monsignor Martin Defensive Player of the Year, credited his mother and her prodigious use of social media for helping him garner votes.

“All the praise goes to my mom,” Kompson said. “She was all over it. Posting on Facebook and staying after everyone to keep voting. We didn’t stop. It was awesome.

“We were in still in school and Zoom assemblies and the school was helping me a lot to tell people about it to keep voting every single round and posting on social media.

Kompson, named All-Western New York first team and All-Catholic first team, edged Amherst cross country runner Jack Lenz, an all-state first-team selection and the Class B-2 sectional champion. Kompson had 53% of the total.

“I owe a big thanks to the Nichols community,” he said. “They really helped out and came together. We’re a small school and they wanted to win to show a lot of pride in our school and out students. I’m glad I got to be the person to have my name out there and get the win for our school.”