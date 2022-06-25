Lancaster's Billy and Frankie Morris use improved relationship to become Legends leaders

Standing on Depew High School’s baseball field with the sun beaming, Lancaster’s Billy and Frankie Morris stood in their white uniforms with smiles as they were having their pictures taken.

It was a moment of acknowledging the high level of play from the siblings during the 2022 season, in which both were core players for the Legends in their respective sports.

Where they are now in their relationship took time, and they have stay-at-home orders to thank for that. The boredom of constantly being inside led the two to their backyard batting cage, and that's where their relationship blossomed.

"We're best friends,” Frankie said. “He won't admit it. It means a lot to me because now that he's going to college, I know that if I'm in a slump or anything like that, he'll be able to help me."

Relationships take time. Just because people live in the same household doesn't automatically make them best friends. That was Billy and Frankie until the Covid quarantine. The sports they loved and an internal desire to push the other to become better helped them foster that brother-sister relationship parents desire.

They have always gotten along and had similar friends, but when it was just them in a household indefinitely, things changed for the better.

"It really created a strong positive relationship that I always thought a brother and sister should have," Jacqueline Morris, Billy and Frankie's mom, said. "I think that while they're playing (practically) the same sport, they're both each other’s biggest fans because it's not a conflict of interest.

"They're not competing for the same position on the same team. They're competing for each other. Ever since quarantine, their relationship just blossomed. It's nice to see how they get along and help each other out."

Jacqueline and her husband, Bill, are former softball and baseball players at Canisius College. Despite it being more than 20 years since their playing days, the couple does what it can to assist their kids' development when they ask.

“Our relationship has taken some time,” Frankie said. “Over quarantine, that’s when we really started to develop a relationship and really start to like each other. Over time, we’ve gotten so much closer.”

The constant practices, conversations and drives together have led Frankie and Billy to become nearly identical, to the point they produced the same batting numbers at one point during the season while on their way to having standout seasons.

“I just laughed, it was funny," Billy said. "It was pretty cool honestly. I knew it would get better over time.”

As a senior this season, Billy led the Legends in hits (23), RBIs (22), runs (18), doubles (eight), and home runs (five). He was the leader of a team that advanced to the Section VI Class AA semifinals.

Frankie, a sophomore first baseman, led the softball team in batting average (.453), hits (29), and triples (three), was second in RBIs (21) and doubles (four). Her team was one of the best in Western New York, and advanced to the New York Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA state semifinals. On Friday, she was named Class AA fourth-team all-state.

Coming off a freshman season in which she was on junior varsity, Frankie was shocked when she was notified of being selected to varsity as a sophomore. A plethora of emotions ran through her, and the first person she wanted to tell and share the moment with was her brother.

“He was the very first person I texted when I made varsity,” Frankie said. “He was like amazed and proud of me. During the transition when practices started, he would give me rides, pick me up and ask me how it went.”

Billy has been there for his sister when she maybe didn’t expect it. They’ve become inseparable, but with Billy going to D’Youville University for baseball, the dynamic they currently have may be altered because of his pursuit to accomplish a dream.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was little,” Billy said. “I found the sport I love and kept playing it and wanted to keep playing it in college. Hopefully to the next level and keep going up from there.”

It took a lot of work to join the exclusive club of athletes to play collegiately. Dedicating countless hours to his craft and emerging as one of the best players in Western New York, Billy, as a pitcher, set the ECIC record for strikeouts in a season (48) and a Lancaster record for single-season strikeouts (50) in the 2021 season.

Who Billy has become as an athlete has motivated Frankie. Now she is trying her best to join the select club of college athletes.

“He kind of inspired me to go the extra mile and do whatever I can to be better,” Frankie said. “I need to ask questions when I need help with something, practice more, be hard on myself and just have a better mentality.”

On June 22, Lancaster held its graduation. As the ceremony was ongoing, Frankie did her best to hold herself together. Once the family arrived home and she entered her room, her emotions took over.

“It’s like my best friend is leaving,” Frankie said, holding back emotions. “It didn’t hit me until two weeks ago that he’s graduating and going to college and hit me hard last night like, 'Oh my gosh, he’s actually going to college now.' ”

