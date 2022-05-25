 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster's Ava Kreutzer reaches 100 career goals in Class A semifinal victory

  • Updated
Lancaster Grand Island lacrosse (copy)

Lancaster's Ava Kreutzer looks to pass in a game earlier this season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lancaster junior Ava Kreutzer scored four goals to reach 100 for her career as the top-seeded Legends beat Niagara Falls 25-0 on Wednesday in a Section VI Class A semifinal.

Kreutzer, a junior who has committed to Youngstown State, has 54 goals on the season. She scored 46 last season. Her freshman season was lost due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Reaching this milestone is amazing, and something I’ve been working toward this season,” Kreutzer said. “I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team supporting me every day in practice and games.”

Lancaster (16-1) had 12 players score in the victory.

The Legends will face No. 2 seed Clarence (14-2) in the final June 2 at Parker Field in Kenmore. Clarence beat Kenmore 21-1 in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Since 2005, Lancaster has won every Section VI title in girls Class A lacrosse, except two.

