Lancaster's Ava Kreutzer commits to play lacrosse at Division I Youngstown State

Lancaster junior Ava Kreutzer has given a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Youngstown State, she announced on social media.
Kreutzer had 46 goals and 23 assists last spring as a sophomore for the Legends, who won the Section VI, Class AA championship.
“I want to thank my friends, teammates, family and coaches for making me not only the player but the person I am today,” she wrote.
I am proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and play D1 lacrosse at Youngstown State University! I want to thank my friends, teammates, family and coaches for making me not only the player but the person I am today. GO GUINS!🐧❤️ pic.twitter.com/2j3tp1y6Eg— Ava Kreutzer (@AvaKreutzer) December 4, 2021
Another Lancaster athlete, girls soccer player Cassidy Adamec, will play at Oswego State. She had two goals and five assists this past season.