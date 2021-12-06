 Skip to main content
Lancaster's Ava Kreutzer commits to play lacrosse at Division I Youngstown State
Lancaster's Ava Kreutzer commits to play lacrosse at Division I Youngstown State

  • Updated
Lancaster 21, Orchard Park 4 (copy)

Lancaster's Ava Kreutzer, right, carries the ball while pursued by Orchard Park's Cailin Bender during a game in May.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Lancaster junior Ava Kreutzer has given a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Youngstown State, she announced on social media.

Kreutzer had 46 goals and 23 assists last spring as a sophomore for the Legends, who won the Section VI, Class AA championship.

“I want to thank my friends, teammates, family and coaches for making me not only the player but the person I am today,” she wrote.

Another Lancaster athlete, girls soccer player Cassidy Adamec, will play at Oswego State. She had two goals and five assists this past season.

