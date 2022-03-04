Lancaster's Aaron Gasiewicz has big expectations at state swim meet

Lancaster swimmer Aaron Gasiewicz could return home from Ithaca with at least two individual New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.
Gasiewicz has the fastest seed time in the 100-yard butterfly at 50.16 seconds. He has the second-fastest seed time in the 200-yard individual medley at 1:53.48. The top time belongs to Noah Cakir of St. Anthony’s, at 1:51.96.
Because the state public schools meet and Federation meet occur together, Gasiewicz would win the public title and Federation titles if he were to win his races, but could still win the public schools crown if a Catholic school or PSAL swimmer finished ahead of him.
Preliminaries are Friday and finals are Saturday at Ithaca College.
“I feel like he’s in a great spot,” Lancaster coach Zach Healey said. “I feel as though both of those individual championships are not out of reach. He’s been training very hard this season.
“We’ve got big things to swim for. As long as everything goes right, we could be walking home with two titles and potentially some records.”
Gasiewicz also is part of Lancaster relay teams in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle. Lancaster also qualified in the 400 free relay.
“We’re pretty confident,” Healey said. “All the guys from Lancaster have looked pretty good and we’re expecting big things. We’re very excited to be here. This is my first state meet as the head coach and I couldn’t have picked a better bunch of guys to be with to do it.”
Lancaster’s Ian Hewett is a podium possibility in the 100 backstroke and is the 12th seeded time at 51.89 seconds. Hamburg’s Ben Kisker is 14th in the same event, at 52.05 seconds.
Panama’s David Marshall is Section VI’s lone diver and is ninth among the seeds with 518.90 points.
Here are the Section VI swimmers entered:
200 yard medley relay: Lancaster, Orchard Park.
200 yard freestlye: Aidan Losito, Wilson; Nathan Eaton, Williamsville East; Aidan Morgan, Lockport.
200 yard IM: Aaron Gasiewicz, Lancaster; Josh Stegner, Orchard Park; Rom Tedeschi, Williamsville East; Liam Clark, Orchard Park.
50 yard freestyle: Paul Wissel, Niagara Wheatfield; Jaxon Bruzgal, Orchard Park; Isaac Pace, Medina; William Herr, East Aurora; Casey Taulor, Lake Shore.
Diving: David Marshall, Panama.
100 yard butterfly: Aaron Gasiewicz, Lancaster; Ian Hewett, Lancaster; Jacob Lauzonis, Lewiston-Porter; Ben Kisker, Hamburg; Ben Wicchart, Starpoint.
100 yard freestyle: Josh Stegner, Orchard Park; Aidan Losito, Wilson; Aidan Morgan, Lockport; Casey Taylor, Lake Shore, RJ Helt, Panama.
500 yard freestyle: Nathan Eaton, Williamsville East.
200 yard freestyle relay: Lancaster, Orchard Park.
100 yard backstroke: Ian Hewett, Lancaster; Ben Kisker, Hamburg, Roman Tedeschi, Williamsville East; Gannon Moore, Frewsburg; Andrew Quealy, Clarence.
100 yard breaststroke: Jacob Lauzonis, Lewiston-Porter; Paul Wissel, Niagara Wheatfield; Isaac Pace, Medina; Jayden Bruzgal, Orchard Park; Jaxon Bruzgal, Orchard Park.
400 yard free relay: Lancaster, Williamsville East, Orchard Park.