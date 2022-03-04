Lancaster's Aaron Gasiewicz has big expectations at state swim meet

Lancaster swimmer Aaron Gasiewicz could return home from Ithaca with at least two individual New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

Gasiewicz has the fastest seed time in the 100-yard butterfly at 50.16 seconds. He has the second-fastest seed time in the 200-yard individual medley at 1:53.48. The top time belongs to Noah Cakir of St. Anthony’s, at 1:51.96.

Because the state public schools meet and Federation meet occur together, Gasiewicz would win the public title and Federation titles if he were to win his races, but could still win the public schools crown if a Catholic school or PSAL swimmer finished ahead of him.

Preliminaries are Friday and finals are Saturday at Ithaca College.

“I feel like he’s in a great spot,” Lancaster coach Zach Healey said. “I feel as though both of those individual championships are not out of reach. He’s been training very hard this season.

“We’ve got big things to swim for. As long as everything goes right, we could be walking home with two titles and potentially some records.”